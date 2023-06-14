Shawn Mendes 'Needs Time to Himself' After Camila Cabello Reunion, Says Source: 'The Timing Was Wrong' (Exclusive)

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that Cabello was dating again

Published on June 14, 2023
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes.

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes is healing on his own terms.

Since the Wonder singer and the "Bam Bam" songstress seemingly went their separate ways once again after rumors of a reconciliation, a source tells PEOPLE that Mendes is working through the split on his own.

"Shawn is still growing and discovering himself. He needs time to himself to do what makes him happy," the insider tells PEOPLE of Mendes, 24, on Wednesday. "He has a lot more living and learning in his future."

"The timing was wrong for Shawn and Camila," the source adds.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday PEOPLE confirmed that Cabello, 26, is dating again.

Cabello and Mendes first went their separate ways in November 2021 after two years of dating. But in April, they were spotted kissing at Coachella, and a source told PEOPLE at the time that they'd "always seemed to have a special connection" and had "been friendly for months."

Though the pair were spotted out and about multiple times together in New York City and Los Angeles sharing some PDA — including at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in New Jersey in late May — reports surfaced in early June that they'd broken up once again.

On Friday, Mendes released a new song, "What the Hell Are We Dying For?," which contained lyrics that many fans thought seemed to hint at a split.

"Smoke in the air, the city's burnin' down / I wanna speak, but I don't make a sound," he sings on the track, referencing the smoke that blanketed New York City following wildfires in Canada. "Locked in my mind, you're all I think about / I wanna save us, but I don't know how."

The "When You’re Gone" singer opened up about the song’s inspiration to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, and explained that he'd written the track while struggling with feelings about his love life, among other things.

"I was upstate New York and just on the back end of feeling a lot of things about relationships, about my career, about [the] environment," he said. "And I was in the studio and this moment of just deep frustration came over me and I finally started to feel this inspiration come."

Mendes continued, explaining that he still feels as though he's "in a very confused place" in life, and the song was his way of expressing those thoughts.

For her part, Cabello appeared to hint at their short-lived reunion in a snippet of a song she shared to social media in April, shortly after Coachella.

"How come you're just so much better? / Is this gonna end ever? / I guess I'll f--- around and find out / Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don't, it's whatever / If you do, honey, it'll be all I think about," Cabello sang in the clip, which was titled "June Gloom."

