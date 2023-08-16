Shawn Mendes Seen Leaving Gym in Los Angeles After Working Up a Sweat

The Canadian singer-songwriter appeared to have had an intense workout in Los Angeles on Tuesday

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Published on August 16, 2023 10:08AM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Shawn Mendes works up a sweat as he is spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles.
Shawn Mendes leaves a Los Angeles gym on Aug. 15, 2023. Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Shawn Mendes is taking his fitness seriously!

The "If I Can’t Have You" singer, 25, was spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles after appearing to have enjoyed an intense a workout on Tuesday.

Soaked in sweat, Mendes sported a gray tank top and black fitness shorts as he held onto his water bottle while making his way out.

Appearing unfazed with his AirPods in his ears, the singer also rocked white Nike socks and white sneakers, while his hair looked stylishly messy.

Late last month, Mendes was spotted on a getaway in Ibiza, Spain, with some friends. Showing off his abs, the singer looked relaxed as he splashed in the sea and lounged on a boat with pals.

The star’s vacation came after it was reported in June that he and Camilla Cabello decided to call it quits again, after briefly reconciling earlier this year.

"Shawn is still growing and discovering himself. He needs time to himself to do what makes him happy," a source told PEOPLE in June. "He has a lot more living and learning in his future."

"The timing was wrong for Shawn and Camila," the insider added.

Shawn Mendes ripped body six pack Ibiza Spain 07 28 23
Shawn Mendes in Ibiza, Spain, on July 28, 2023.

GTres/SplashNews.com

Cabello, 26, and Mendes first broke up in November 2021 after two years together. However, in April, it was reported that they had reconciled after they were spotted looking very close at Coachella.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the former couple had been “friendly for several months” and had a “special connection”.

They were then spotted together on multiple occasions in Los Angeles and New York City, and in May, they took in Taylor Swift's Eras Tour together.

In June, Mendes revealed that his “relationships” and “career” were part of the inspiration for his new song, "What the Hell Are We Dying For?"

"I was upstate New York and just on the back end of feeling a lot of things about relationships, about my career, about [the] environment," he told  Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "I was in the studio, and this moment of just deep frustration came over me, and I finally started to feel this inspiration come."

