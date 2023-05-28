Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Show Off P.D.A. at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour amid Reconciliation Rumors

The duo, who previously dated from 2019 to 2021, first sparked reconciliation rumors when they were seen kissing at Coachella in April

By
Published on May 28, 2023 01:22 PM
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello. Photo:

 Cindy Ord/WireImage; Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello enjoyed an evening out together at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

The duo — who started dating in 2019 before calling it quits in 2021 — were spotted displaying some P.D.A. during Swift's tour stop at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, over the weekend.

In pictures from their night out, Cabello, 26, and Mendes, 24, can be seen in close proximity, with Mendes keeping an arm around the "Havana" singer's waist.

Clips from the outing that were taken by fans also show the two moving in unison to Swift's track "Lover," as Mendes rested his head on Cabello's. They were also seen sharing kisses as they watched the performance, with Mendes planting one on the former Fifth Harmony vocalist's cheek.

Mendes rocked a classic white cut-off T-shirt and blue jeans for the night out, while Cabello sported a black tank top and colorful pants.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

BACKGRID

Both musicians have years-long friendships with Swift, 33.

The "Karma" singer brought out Cabello and Fifth Harmony as surprise guests during 1989 World Tour, which Mendes served as an opening act for.

Cabello also served as one of the openers for Swift during her Reputation Stadium Tour years later.

John Shearer/Getty

Cabello and Mendes previously announced their split in November 2021 after two years of dating. They have since sparked reconciliation rumors following their shared kiss at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival in April.

Most recently, Cabello made her way to Mendes' Manhattan apartment on Thursday, where she was photographed wearing a black T-shirt, black leather jacket and light-washed jeans, which she accessorized with a black choker.

The "Stitches" singer, meanwhile, was captured standing behind her, sporting jeans and a light blue sweater.

Earlier in the day, they were seen smiling while shopping in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood. The "Señorita" collaborators sported all-black athletic wear, with Cabello in a T-shirt and shorts and Mendes in a tank top and shorts.

After their Coachella kiss, a source told PEOPLE that the duo had been back in touch for at least a few months. "They have been friendly for several months and hung out," they said. "They always seemed to have a special connection."

A source added shortly after that Cabello and Mendes continued to spend time together upon returning to Los Angeles post-Coachella. "They are enjoying daytime strolls and nighttime casual dinners out," the insider said. "They have been hanging out just the two of them."

The source added that the pair's reunion appeared to be going smoothly: "They are very cute, keep holding hands and laughing. They seem very happy to be reconnected."

