Shawn Johnson’s Pumpkin Exfoliating Face Scrub Is Back by Popular Demand

The limited-edition Tula sugar scrub is likely to sell out soon

By
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan

Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.

Follow her on Instagram.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Shawn Johnson Tula Pumpkin Exfoliator Tout
Photo:

Tula / People / Reese Herrington

When it comes to perfect pairings, there’s no sweeter combo than sugar and spice — or better yet, Shawn Johnson East and Tula. 

The Olympian just partnered with the probiotic skincare brand once more to roll out the limited-edition So Pumpkin Exfoliating Sugar Scrub, which is back by popular demand. The fall-scented face scrub is packed with potent ingredients, like pumpkin, fruit enzymes, and probiotic extracts, to reveal a smoother, brighter complexion.

The skin-smoothing concoction exudes a warm, inviting aroma — and fun fact: It was inspired by Johnson East’s family pumpkin bread recipe. “Getting the nostalgic smell just right was one of the most important parts of the formulation process,” a rep for the brand tells PEOPLE. 

As for the busy mom of two, Johnson East also wanted to ensure the gentle yet effective formula truly delivered real-time results. 

“Being an Olympic gold medalist, mom, wife, and entrepreneur, I need skincare that works quickly and easily fits into my routine. This sugar scrub gives me a gold medal-worthy glow,” she said in an Instagram post

Tula Shawn Johnson So Pumpkin Exfoliating Scrub

Tula so pumpkin exfoliating sugar scrub

Tula

As with all Tula products, this natural sugar scrub features soothing probiotics that help balance and improve the texture of the skin, while fruit enzymes work wonders on clogged pores, essentially dissolving excess oil and debris on the surface without stripping the barrier. To sweeten the deal, pumpkin provides skin-softening benefits, while sugar gives a gentle physical exfoliation that’s satisfying and sensorial, as well. 

And given the over 600 five-star ratings on this one, she’s not the only one who gives the seasonal staple her seal of approval. One reviewer said they “absolutely love this product” and added that their “pores look smaller” and the “results are amazing.”  

A second reviewer said that this one “feels so good” and “smells wonderful,” while another reviewer summed it up nicely by saying this miracle worker is “simply the best facial scrub [they have] ever used” and described the scent as “terrific.” 

Shop Johnson East’s limited-edition pumpkin face scrub while it’s still in stock, and check out more gentle yet effective exfoliators from Tula below. 

Tula So Poreless Deep Exfoliating Scrub, $27 (Save $7)

Tula so poreless deep exfoliating scrub

Tula

Tula So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub, $27 (Save $7)

Tula so polished exfoliating sugar scrub

Tula

Tula Detox in a Jar Exfoliating Treatment Mask, $38 (Save $10)

Tula detox in a jar exfoliating treatment mask

Tula

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Bath Towels tout
These ‘Luxurious’ and ‘Quick-Drying’ Bath Towels Are Just $3 Apiece at Amazon
LDW: Last Chance Under $25 Deals Roundup (Amazon)
Time’s Running Out to Shop the Best Under-$25 Deals Amazon’s Labor Day Sale
Bed Sheets Sale Tout
These ‘Smooth as Silk’ Cooling Bed Sheets with 49,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are as Little as $22 Today
Related Articles
Shenae Grimes Beech Claps Back at People Saying Sheâs Aged Terribly
Shenae Grimes-Beech Claps Back at People Saying She’s ‘Aged Terribly’
LDW: RenÃ©e Rouleau Vitamin C & E Serum Sale
Shoppers Say Their Skin 'Actually Glows' After Applying This 'Magic' Vitamin C Serum That’s 25% Off Right Now
One of the best teeth whitening strips by Crest on a bathroom counter with a People Tested badge.
The 8 Best Whitening Strips of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
LDW: Nordstrom Beauty Under $35 (CPC) Tout
14 Shopper-Loved Beauty Products to Add to Your Cart at Nordstrom Right Now — All Under $35
Best Dark Spot Correctors of 2023
The 11 Best Dark Spot Correctors of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Serena Williams Bio Oil Sale Tout
Serena Williams’ Pregnancy Self-Care Included the $10 Body Oil Shoppers Call a ‘Lifesaver’ for Stretch Marks
T3 Hair Tools Sale
T3 Hair Tools Are on Sale for a Limited Time — Including the Best Travel Hair Dryer We Tested
Glossier x WNBA Campaign
See WNBA Players Get Their Glow On in Glossier's Campaign for Its First Foundation (Exclusive)
This Editor-Loved Mascara Is So Lengthening That Shoppers Say It Looks Like 'Lash Extensions' Tout
Nothing Compares to How This Mascara Lengthens, Lifts, and Separates Lashes
Kim Kardashian Vacation Sunscreen Tout
Kim Kardashian Is 'Obsessed' with Vacation's Whipped Cream Sunscreen — and It's 35% Off at Ulta Until Saturday
Dermstore Sale Roundup Tout
Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale Ends in 48 Hours — and These 10 Deals Can't Be Missed
Wavytalk hair dryer tout
This Sleek Hair Dryer That Produces ‘Smooth and Soft’ Results Is on Sale for $32 at Amazon Right Now
Chanel Iman x Aveeno Partnership
Pregnant Model Chanel Iman Shares What Soothes Her Skin — and Makes Her Feel Beautiful from the Inside Out (Exclusive)
Best Argireline Serums
The Best Argireline Serums, According to Dermatologists
Vacation Ulta Sale First Person Roundup Tout
The Nostalgic Brand Behind the Viral Whipped Cream Sunscreen Is Majorly on Sale — Prices Start at $3
Composite of the PEOPLE Editorsâ Picks: Best Beauty Products July 2023 including yse Body Oil Liquid Glow, PAT McGRATH LABS Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm, tula brightening serum skin tint sunscreen broad spectrum SPF 30, Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour, Beauty of Joseon Revive eye serum, Jet Lag Mask Summer Fridays brand:Summer Fridays, pacifica FUTURE YOUTH Foaming Cleansing Gel, and benefit Fan Fest Fanning Volumizing Mascara
Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty Products We Tried in July