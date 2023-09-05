Shawn Johnson’s Pumpkin Exfoliating Face Scrub Is Back by Popular Demand

When it comes to perfect pairings, there’s no sweeter combo than sugar and spice — or better yet, Shawn Johnson East and Tula.

The Olympian just partnered with the probiotic skincare brand once more to roll out the limited-edition So Pumpkin Exfoliating Sugar Scrub, which is back by popular demand. The fall-scented face scrub is packed with potent ingredients, like pumpkin, fruit enzymes, and probiotic extracts, to reveal a smoother, brighter complexion.

The skin-smoothing concoction exudes a warm, inviting aroma — and fun fact: It was inspired by Johnson East’s family pumpkin bread recipe. “Getting the nostalgic smell just right was one of the most important parts of the formulation process,” a rep for the brand tells PEOPLE.

As for the busy mom of two, Johnson East also wanted to ensure the gentle yet effective formula truly delivered real-time results.

“Being an Olympic gold medalist, mom, wife, and entrepreneur, I need skincare that works quickly and easily fits into my routine. This sugar scrub gives me a gold medal-worthy glow,” she said in an Instagram post.

Tula Shawn Johnson So Pumpkin Exfoliating Scrub

Tula

As with all Tula products, this natural sugar scrub features soothing probiotics that help balance and improve the texture of the skin, while fruit enzymes work wonders on clogged pores, essentially dissolving excess oil and debris on the surface without stripping the barrier. To sweeten the deal, pumpkin provides skin-softening benefits, while sugar gives a gentle physical exfoliation that’s satisfying and sensorial, as well.

And given the over 600 five-star ratings on this one, she’s not the only one who gives the seasonal staple her seal of approval. One reviewer said they “absolutely love this product” and added that their “pores look smaller” and the “results are amazing.”

A second reviewer said that this one “feels so good” and “smells wonderful,” while another reviewer summed it up nicely by saying this miracle worker is “simply the best facial scrub [they have] ever used” and described the scent as “terrific.”

Shop Johnson East’s limited-edition pumpkin face scrub while it’s still in stock, and check out more gentle yet effective exfoliators from Tula below.

Tula So Poreless Deep Exfoliating Scrub, $27 (Save $7)

Tula

Tula So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub, $27 (Save $7)

Tula

Tula Detox in a Jar Exfoliating Treatment Mask, $38 (Save $10)

Tula

