Shawn Johnson Is Pregnant! Former Olympic Gymnast and Husband Andrew East Expecting Third Baby

Shawn Johnson East and her husband are about to be outnumbered.

The retired Olympic gymnast and her husband, retired NFL star Andrew East, both 31, are expecting their third baby, the couple announced Wednesday on Instagram.

"Swipe for a surprise ☺️," Johnson East wrote on the series of photos, which featured a picture of the gymnast sitting at an ancient stadium in Greece, and then posing with her bump to the side.

The couple are already parents to son Jett James, 2, and daughter Drew Hazel, 3½.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The photos from Johnson East's pregnancy announcement appear to have been taken at the same time as a reel that Johnson East previously shared to her Instagram, where she cut together clips from her gold medal ceremony in 2008 and clips from her 2023 visit to the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece, with her two kids.

Although Johnson East's 2008 Summer Olympics didn't take place in Greece, the Panathenaic Stadium was built in antiquity and is where the Olympic games were held in the late 1800s and again in 2004.

At the time, Johnson East sweetly reflected on the moment, writing, "Going back to the Olympic Stadium thankful, but also so proud of where I am today."

Shawn Johnson/Instagram

In May, Johnson East chatted with PEOPLE about her special appearance on the children's TV show Blippi and opened up about whether or not her kids would pursue gymnastics.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the mom of two said she scored some major points with son Jett James and daughter Drew Hazel after bringing them to the shoot.

"They worship the ground Blippi walks on," Johnson East told PEOPLE. "And when they got to come on set and meet Blippi and Meekah — our daughter has still not stopped talking about it. She thinks Blippi is her best friend and honestly, there are the kindest humans ever."

She also revealed that her daughter Drew has been dipping her toes into gymnastics, just like her mom. Seeing the gym as a "giant padded playground for a kid," Johnson East said Drew "likes it better than ballet or soccer so far, but I think it's because there are more activities she can do there at this stage."



The mom went on to say that she's not invested in either of her kids following in her footsteps."I'm as far from wanting her to be a gymnast as humanly possible," she revealed. "I just want her to fall in love with something and I'll be her biggest cheerleader, no matter what it is."