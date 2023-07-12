Shawn Johnson Is Pregnant! Former Olympic Gymnast and Husband Andrew East Expecting Third Baby

The retired Olympic gymnast and her husband already share son Jett and daughter Drew

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
and Hannah Sacks
Updated on July 12, 2023 01:36PM EDT
shawn johnson pregnant
Photo:

Shawn Johnson/Instagram

Shawn Johnson East and her husband are about to be outnumbered.

The retired Olympic gymnast and her husband, retired NFL star Andrew East, both 31, are expecting their third baby, the couple announced Wednesday on Instagram.

"Swipe for a surprise ☺️," Johnson East wrote on the series of photos, which featured a picture of the gymnast sitting at an ancient stadium in Greece, and then posing with her bump to the side.

The couple are already parents to son Jett James, 2, and daughter Drew Hazel, 3½.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

The photos from Johnson East's pregnancy announcement appear to have been taken at the same time as a reel that Johnson East previously shared to her Instagram, where she cut together clips from her gold medal ceremony in 2008 and clips from her 2023 visit to the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece, with her two kids.

Although Johnson East's 2008 Summer Olympics didn't take place in Greece, the Panathenaic Stadium was built in antiquity and is where the Olympic games were held in the late 1800s and again in 2004.

At the time, Johnson East sweetly reflected on the moment, writing, "Going back to the Olympic Stadium thankful, but also so proud of where I am today."

Shawn Johnson, Andrew East family
Shawn Johnson/Instagram

In May, Johnson East chatted with PEOPLE about her special appearance on the children's TV show Blippi and opened up about whether or not her kids would pursue gymnastics.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the mom of two said she scored some major points with son Jett James and daughter Drew Hazel after bringing them to the shoot.

"They worship the ground Blippi walks on," Johnson East told PEOPLE. "And when they got to come on set and meet Blippi and Meekah — our daughter has still not stopped talking about it. She thinks Blippi is her best friend and honestly, there are the kindest humans ever."

She also revealed that her daughter Drew has been dipping her toes into gymnastics, just like her mom. Seeing the gym as a "giant padded playground for a kid," Johnson East said Drew "likes it better than ballet or soccer so far, but I think it's because there are more activities she can do there at this stage."

The mom went on to say that she's not invested in either of her kids following in her footsteps."I'm as far from wanting her to be a gymnast as humanly possible," she revealed. "I just want her to fall in love with something and I'll be her biggest cheerleader, no matter what it is."

Related Articles
Shawn Johnson returns to olympic stadium with kids
Shawn Johnson Reflects on Olympic Career as She Visits Ancient Stadium with Kids: 'Proud of Where I Am'
Shawn Johnson and family
Shawn Johnson Says Daughter 'Hasn't Stopped Talking About' Meeting Blippi: 'Special Moment' (Exclusive)
Shawn Johnson Addresses 'Some Questions' After Showing Her Kids in Helicopter Co-Piloted by Husband
Shawn Johnson Addresses a 'Lot of Questions' After Showing Kids Flying in Plane Co-Piloted by Husband
Shawn Johnson East Disney
Shawn Johnson Shares Photos from Kids' First Trip to Disney After Flying in Plane Co-Piloted by Husband
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZjLqorTLK/?hl=en shawnjohnson's profile picture shawnjohnson Verified Brought to you by the one and only @drewhazeleast #happyhalloween 40m
Shawn Johnson East Shares Halloween Photo of Son Jett and Daughter Drew in 'Frozen' Attire
Shawn Johnson East and Family Join Husband Andrew East in Last Minute Turkey Trot. Shawn Johnson /Instagram
Shawn Johnson East and Family Lie in the Street to Celebrate Thanksgiving — a Longstanding Tradition
Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Show Off Newborn Son's Nursery Inspired by Name They Almost Gave Him
Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Show Off Newborn Son's Nursery Inspired by the Name They Almost Gave Him
christina haack
Celebs at Home:'' Christina Haack Chills Out at Her New O.C. Pad & More!
yvonne strahovski pregnancy
Yvonne Strahovski Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Husband Tim Loden: 'Here We Go'
Kourtney Kardashian is Pregnant! Star Surprises Husband Travis Barker with News at Concert
Kourtney Kardashian Announces She Is Pregnant at Husband Travis Barker's Concert
Shawn Johnson/Instagram
Shawn Johnson Reveals Her Children's School Was on Lockdown amid Nashville Shooting: 'Today Changed Me'
mary fitzgerald
'Selling Sunset' 's Mary Fitzgerald & Romain Bonnet Celebrate in Morocco & More Celeb Vacations!
Shawn Johnson gymnastics - daughter
Shawn Johnson East Takes Daughter Drew, 2, to Meet Her Olympic Gymnastics Coach: 'Beyond Special'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr85VIjJFS8/. Claire Holt/Instagram
Claire Holt Is Pregnant! Actress Debuts Bump at Cannes, Reveals She's Expecting Baby No. 3
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Caitlyn Smith attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Caitlyn Smith Reveals She's Pregnant at 2023 ACM Awards: 'Cookin' Baby No. 3!'
CNN's Clarissa Ward Welcomes Her Third Baby: 'Deliriously with Love' (Exclusive)
CNN's Clarissa Ward Welcomes Her Third Baby, Inigo Alexander Rumi Grainger (Exclusive)