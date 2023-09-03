Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East are an athletic match made in heaven.

The former Olympic gold medal gymnast and former NFL player first met in 2012 through East’s brother, Guy. The couple went on to get engaged in July 2015, after East proposed at a Chicago Cubs game. They married on April 16, 2016, in Tennessee.

Since then, the couple have welcomed two children: daughter Drew Hazel East, and son Jett James East. In July 2023, Johnson and East announced that they are expecting baby No. 3.

From their marriage in 2016 to welcoming their first baby in 2019, here’s everything to know about Shawn Johnson and Andrew East’s relationship timeline.

August 2012: Shawn Johnson and Andrew East meet at the Olympics

Johnson shared the story of how the two first met on the couple’s YouTube channel in November 2018. Johnson and East shared that they were set up by East’s brother, Guy (a professional cyclist), after she met him while attending the 2012 London Olympics.

East reached out to Johnson on Twitter, inviting her to a Vanderbilt football game, in August 2012. “We talked over Twitter, then I got her number,” East shared. “Then we started talking and texting.”

September 2012: Shawn Johnson and Andrew East meet in-person for the first time

At the time the couple started talking, Johnson was living in Los Angeles and competing on Dancing with the Stars, while East was living in Nashville playing football and attending Vanderbilt University.

After a long practice, Johnson spontaneously invited East out to Los Angeles to meet her — and he did.

“I'm finishing up practice, I'm exhausted, I'm nervous,” Johnson said. They headed to their first date: dinner at The Grove with her friend Shannon, East and East’s brother Guy. “We had a ball,” East said.

June 2012: Shawn Johnson and Andrew East have their second date

Nine months after their first date in Los Angeles, Johnson agreed to fly to Nashville to visit East for a second date, which turned into a four-day stay.

"I fell head over heels," Johnson told E! News. "I was like, 'Yeah, I could see myself with this guy.' "

East added, "I probably fell in love before she did.”

October 2012: Shawn Johnson relocates to Nashville

Johnson made the decision to move to Nashville four months after their second date to be closer to East.

"We were in relationships where we found ourselves morphing to become the person that the other person wanted," Johnson told E! News. "And it got exhausting. So we just cut straight through it. We were like, we're going to give it our best shot and if either of us don't vibe to it, that's fine."

She added, “I was such a perfectionist people-pleaser, I felt like I couldn't be myself out in the world. And Andrew was so full of life and couldn't care less and I felt like I could truly be myself around him. He made me feel like I could be more confident and I loved that. And so many things."

July 24, 2015: Shawn Johnson and Andrew East get engaged

East popped the question to Johnson at a Chicago Cubs game in July 2015 after she threw out the first pitch. Johnson shared the moment on Instagram, writing “Well I know it's not a secret.... But I experienced the greatest surprise a girl could ever ask for today.... The love of my life @andrewdeast asked me to be his forever AND I SAID YES!!!!!! #isaidyes #weregettingmarried #holycow.”

East also shared the news on his Instagram with a picture of himself down on one knee. “I'm a lucky guy to put a ring on this girls finger! I love you @shawnjohnson.”

April 16, 2016: Shawn Johnson and Andrew East get married

The couple tied the knot on April 16, 2016, at a private farm in Franklin, Tennessee. “I’ve found my guy,” Johnson told PEOPLE exclusively. “And he’s my best friend, so making it official is exciting.”

She went on to add, “Everything is right about him! The more I wasn’t trying to impress him by being that celebrity girl or Olympic gymnast, but was just my weird, awkward self, the more he loved me. And it just became more and more comfortable.”

Johnson planned most of the wedding, with East noting, “She spent hours making it perfect." East also surprised her on the big day when he serenaded her with Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

Johnson also made the night special for East. “Shawn is so loving and thoughtful,” East told PEOPLE. “She took the time to put together a collection of mementos that were special to us: tickets to MLB and hockey games we had been to together, the Cubs tickets from the game where we got engaged.”

Oct. 21, 2017: Shawn Johnson reveals she suffered a miscarriage

Just two days after she found out she was pregnant, Johnson had a miscarriage. The couple shared the news in an emotional YouTube video titled “pregnancy + heartbreak.”

“The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life,” Johnson captioned the video. “My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news. I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next.”

She went on to share in the video, “So, it’s been a roller coaster of a few days. We just got back from the doctor and I’m no longer pregnant. Somehow, I lost the pregnancy already. It sucks. It’s definitely no fun, guys … and having a doctor confirm that we miscarried doesn’t feel good.”

April 4, 2019: Shawn Johnson and Andrew East reveal they're expecting again

The couple shared the happy news that they were expecting again in April 2019 on their YouTube channel and in an Instagram post of Johnson cradling her baby bump.

“@theeastbaby ... we cannot WAIT to welcome you to the world and shower you with love. @andrewdeast WE DID IT! Check out the full announcement with link in bio🤰#pregnant #marriage #family,” she captioned the photo.

Oct. 29, 2019: Shawn Johnson and Andrew East welcome their first child

The couple welcomed their first baby, daughter Drew Hazel East, on Oct. 29, 2019. Johnson shared the exciting news on Instagram. “Drew Hazel East / 8lbs 8oz / 20.5 inches long / 10/29/19,” the Olympic gold medalist captioned her post. “Named after the most incredible person I know … her daddy.”

Three days later, Johnson shared more about her birth story in another Instagram post. She revealed that her labor took 22 hours, and ultimately resulted in a c-section, despite her initial desire to have a natural birth.

“At 14 hours when I chose to get an epidural I felt guilty,” she captioned the post. “At 22 hours when we were told I had to get a c section I felt like I had failed. But after holding our sweet girl in my arms and being told everything went well and she had made it to us safely I [couldn’t] have cared less.”

Nov. 5, 2019: Shawn Johnson and Andrew East start their podcast Couple Things

The couple’s podcast, Couple Things, was started just a few days after the birth of their daughter Drew. Johnson shared that he decided to start it "five days after I had Drew," she told E! News. "He started it without me knowing and he told the whole world that we had launched it and we didn't even have an episode. And it charted to No. 2 without even having an episode."

She added, "I mean, I almost punched you in the nuts. I was like, 'Are you kidding me? Now we actually have to do it.' And that's what started the first episode … I love it, because we get to meet such cool couples."

Oct. 19, 2020: Shawn Johnson shares she is “hesitant” that the couple are trying for baby No. 2

After her first miscarriage in October 2017, and welcoming daughter Jett in October 2019, Johnson revealed during an episode of Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner's Hot Marriage Cool Parents podcast in October 2020 that she was “hesitant” to say the couple was trying to get pregnant again.

"I mentally don't want to say, 'We're trying,' because I don't want to put myself in the position where we get a year down the road and it's like, 'Oh, we've been trying for a year and it hasn't happened,' " she shared.

She went on to add, "[After a loss,] it is [scary]. And I feel like it never gets easier, which is funny. It's like, 'Oh, once I have our kid, it'll be fine and I won't be worrying.' But then you have a child and [it's] anxiety all day, every day. [You always think] something's gonna go wrong. It never gets easier but it's always worth it, obviously."

Nov. 18, 2020: Shawn Johnson and Andrew East start sock puppet line Teddy & Bear

After welcoming daughter Drew, the couple decided to release a line of sock puppets called Teddy & Bear.

"Teddy & Bear socks are an extension of the magic we've experienced in becoming parents," Johnson told PEOPLE. "We wanted to create a brand that captures the world you're swept into when playing with your child."

"For Drew, they're not just socks; they're friends," East added. "We can't wait to share how we're making seemingly small moments silly and fun every day."

Each purchase contained eight sock animals including Teddy the Tiger, Ziggy the Zebra, Addy the Alligator and more.

Jan. 15, 2021: Shawn Johnson and Andrew East reveal they're expecting their second child

Johnson shared the news that the couple were expecting their second baby on Instagram in January 2021 with a photo of herself kissing East and holding a hand on her baby bump.

"Here we go again," she captioned the post.

July 19, 2021: Shawn Johnson and Andrew East welcome their second child

The couple announced the birth of their second baby, son Jett James East, on the Instagram account of their children's apparel and toy brand, Teddy & Bear. They later shared on their YouTube channel that he was born on July 19, 2021, and measured 21 inches long and weighed 9 lbs. 13 oz.

Johnson explained the meaning behind Jett’s name in another Instagram post. "Jett James East," she wrote alongside a light-up sign spelling out his name. "(My great great great grandmothers name) + (Andrews brothers name) 😊 @jettjameseast."

May 9, 2022: Shawn Johnson and Andrew East reveal what they wish they knew before becoming parents

In a sweet video for PEOPLE, the couple revealed a few things that changed since welcoming kids.

"There are so many logistics added with a kid it's so easy to lose marriage as a priority," East said.

But the couple have found ways to keep their bond strong.

"It just puts stress on your marriage unless you prioritize it. You have to actively work on your marriage," Johnson shared. However, the couple still "do date night once a week."

She said they make it happen with the help of her mom, who will come over to watch the kids while the couple enjoys an hour-long picnic in the backyard.

Oct. 19, 2022: Shawn Johnson and Andrew East reflect on the anniversary of her miscarriage

On the fifth anniversary of their miscarriage, the couple shared on Instagram how difficult the day, October 19, will always be.

"October 19th … always hits a little hard for me in such a bittersweet way. It was the day I miscarried our first baby in 2017 but then a little over a year later I was told it was the due date of Drew Hazel," Johnson wrote.

She added, “I always wake up a little sad and a little somber on 10/19 but God works in such beautiful ways. I’ll meet you in heaven some day sweet angel.”



May 19, 2023: Shawn Johnson addresses questions about flying with kids and co-pilot Andrew East

Johnson took to social media to address concerns about her husband flying her and her kids to their first trip to Disney World after she shared photos with her followers.

"A lot of questions about this. No I'm not nervous. I trust Andrew and he takes it very seriously,” she shared. She went on to add her "family rule" is "if kids are onboard or both of us (both parents), even though Andrew CAN fly us solo we always have a second pilot to be extra cautious."

July 12, 2023: Shawn Johnson and Andrew East reveal they are expecting their third child

Johnson shared the news that the couple were expecting their third child on Instagram during a family trip to Greece.

"Swipe for a surprise ☺️," Johnson wrote, sharing a photo of her baby bump in the photo carousel.

"[I] was just feeling off and took a pregnancy test," she told PEOPLE exclusively a couple weeks later. "It was really nothing romantic or crazy like a YouTube video. And [I] told my husband literally three minutes later."

She added that her husband is overjoyed with the news. "He loves babies. He's a phenomenal daddy and he is very excited," she said. "I'm definitely the more anxious one, just hoping everything goes smoothly."

July 12, 2023: Shawn Johnson and Andrew East walk the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards

After announcing her third pregnancy, the couple walked the red carpet together at the 2023 ESPY Awards. Johnson wore a strapless blue gown alongside East.

She also shared on social media that it was the first time the couple had attended the awards show together since their engagement.