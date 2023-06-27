Shawn Booth Recalls Moment Ex Kaitlyn Bristowe Sent Him a Text Meant for Her New Beau Jason Tartick

"I knew about Jason and Kaitlyn before anybody knew about Jason and Kaitlyn,” Booth said after receiving Bristowe's accidental text, which made him never want to see her again after their split

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Published on June 27, 2023 10:09PM EDT
Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth
Photo: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank; Jason Kempin/Getty

Shawn Booth is reflecting on the moment he knew it was over with Kaitlyn Bristowe

During an episode of his In the Booth with Shawn Booth podcast, the 36-year-old Bachelor Nation star opened up about how he and Bristowe had been navigating their split behind the scenes and the incident that led to him never wanting to see the reality star again. 

“When we had broken up, the last time I saw her, I was like, ‘I do not want to talk to you or see you ever again,’” he recalled. “I said that out of, like, the situation that happened, and how I found out everything and that’s where it was kind of left off. So I did not really have any communication with her for years.”

Booth proposed to Bristowe on season 11 of The Bachelorette and the former couple dated for three years before announcing they would be going their separate ways in November 2018.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth.

Getty Images

The fitness trainer claimed that he had intended on keeping an united front with Bristowe and wanted to work as “a team” once their breakup became public. 

“It’s going to be really hard on both of us. We’re gonna have to deal with all different types of opinions and thoughts and people judging us. It’s, like, me and you are the only people that are going through this. Let’s do it as a team,’” he recalled. “And it didn’t work out that way. … We weren’t a team.”

It wasn’t until Booth received a text message from Bristowe that was intended for her then-secret boyfriend Jason Tartick that he abandoned his plans of an amicable split. Bristow and Tartick then went public with their relationship in January 2019.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. Frazer Harrison/Getty

“The reason why I had said that, ‘Hey, I don’t want to talk anymore. I don’t want to see you,’ [is] because when we were going through this together, I knew about Jason and Kaitlyn before anybody knew about Jason and Kaitlyn,” Booth claimed. “I’ve known about this before the world knew about it. And I knew about it, because, unfortunately, when I was sending Kaitlyn a text message, she sent me one back that she was supposed to send to Jason.”

The reality star alleged that the accidental text was sent “right after” the former couple had officially ended their relationship.

“I’ll never forget because I was in West Elm and I was looking for furniture for my apartment because I literally had nothing in my apartment. I told her she could keep the house, I’ll move out, like, whatever. I didn’t want to be there,” he recalled. “So I’m just looking for furniture. … It was rough. I mean, and the worst thing was you couldn’t talk about it — I didn’t want to blow up her spot.”

Booth admitted he was “contradicting” himself by talking about Bristowe as he’s personally reached out to The Bachelor alum about “stop talking about me on her podcast because I said it’s not fun getting [media outreach] every few months.”

Though he didn’t want to “talk negatively” about his ex-fiancée, he confessed that he didn’t believe that her claims about their relationship were true. 

“I know what happened. I know how everything went down. She can say what she wants to say — if that’s something that makes her feel better or something that she has to discuss. And, you know, she’s an open book. And she told me that, which I understand,” Booth concluded. “It’s good talking about it right now because I never talked about it!”

PEOPLE has reached out to Bristowe for comment.

Though things didn't work out between her and Booth, Bristowe has since found her happy ending. After going public with her relationship with Tartick in January 2019,  the couple got engaged in March 2021. They have since moved in together and are busy planning their wedding.

As for Booth, he is currently single but is staying busy with his podcast In the Booth with Shawn Booth, running his gym Boothcamp and working a career in real estate with The B|G Home Team.

Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
