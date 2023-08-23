Shawn Booth Hopes Ex Kaitlyn Bristowe 'Can Get to a Place Where She’s Happy' After Jason Tartick Split

Shawn Booth is reacting to his ex-fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe’s recent split from Jason Tartick.

On the latest episode of his In the Booth podcast, the 36-year-old Bachelor Nation star shared that he “just heard that she’s now broken off her engagement.”

“Hopefully, she figures out what she wants and can get to a place where she’s happy,” he said. “It’s, obviously, very tough to go through a breakup and then put it out there for the world to see — that adds a whole other layer… I feel for her for that.”

Booth proposed to Bristowe on season 11 of The Bachelorette and the former couple dated for three years before announcing they would be going their separate ways in November 2018. Bristowe then went public with her relationship with Tartick in January 2019, and the couple got engaged in March 2021.

Tartick, 34, and Bristowe announced their split on Aug. 6 in a joint Instagram statement. At the time, the former couple noted that "continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us" as they move forward separately.

"We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other," they added. "It's heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die."

Last week, the former Bachelorette opened up about the circumstances surrounding the split on her Off the Vine podcast.

"I’ve never respected someone more through a breakup than I do with Jason," she said. "I think people assume if people break up, something bad happened. And I think that’s the hardest part of this whole breakup — nothing bad happened. It’s just been over time. We have both not made each other a priority."

"You don't have to choose sides — root for us both to be happy and grow and learn," she continued, growing emotional. "It's sad. We are both so sad. You know, you think you're gonna spend your life with somebody ... we're grieving a loss."

After announcing she would be taking some time away from social media, Bristowe opened up about how she's choosing to cope with her broken engagement publicly amid rising fan interest on a recent episode of her Off the Vine podcast.

"Having to also be in the public eye and come out with a statement for everybody is so crazy to me, but [it] also gives me the opportunity for them to understand it and then start to move on because otherwise, it just keeps going," she began.

"I want to do all the things that I've learned over the last 11 years of therapy. So I got this like poster board. And last night, I wrote a target like that just keeps getting bigger."

"I did the middle circle. The main one, I put 'Jason and Kaitlyn.' Those are the two people that matter through this right now," she continued. "And then on the outside, it's like our family. And then outside of that is like our really closest friends. And then outside of that is like, gosh, I don't know if you're close to your cousin or whatever. But outside of that, I can't let that come into this. I can't answer to it. I can't take that on as responsibility for their feelings."

