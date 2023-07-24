Shawn Booth Shares First Photos with Pregnant Dre Joseph Ahead of First Baby Together (Exclusive)

Shawn Booth and mom-to-be Dre Joseph are opening up about their journey to becoming parents.

On Monday's episode of "In The Booth with Shawn Booth," the former Bachelorette contestant and Joseph, both 30, chatted together about their baby on the way. Ahead of the episode, Booth and Joseph, a photographer, shared exclusive photos with PEOPLE of the pair together for the first time, featuring Joseph's baby bump.

"If you know me at all, you know I have always wanted to be a dad [and] becoming a first-time dad fulfills that lifelong dream," Booth tells PEOPLE of the exciting news. "As I prepare to embrace this new chapter, I'm filled with profound gratitude and eagerness to cherish and nurture this precious life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Haley Ringo

"I've waited for this moment my whole life and now I'm ready to embark on the most beautiful adventure of fatherhood. I feel so lucky to have Dre by my side as the mother of my child. I stand in awe of her strength and kindness."

"She is a very loving and resilient woman and with her by our child's side, I know they'll be guided by a force of nature [that's] nurtured by a heart of compassion. Our kid is already incredibly lucky to have her as a mom," Booth says of Joseph.

Agreeing with Booth, Joseph adds, "I think Shawn describes it perfectly when he says, 'It's the most beautiful surprise of our lives.' It's true. I've always had the desire to be a mom."

"I come from a family of four kids and lots of cousins so I've always wanted a big family as well! And though this may not have been the exact plan, I feel extremely fortunate to be going through this process with Shawn by my side," says the photographer.

"Watching his face light up with pure, genuine happiness when he talks about the baby has been one of the most joyous experiences of my life. A few people in my family have said to me, 'I don't know if I've even seen a man this excited to be a dad,' " she tells PEOPLE of the former reality star. "I wish everyone could see it."

"Baby Booth is going to see the truest, most dedicated form of love when they look at their father — and I feel so lucky to be their momma. I know the first time I see Shawn hold them will be one of the sweetest memories of my life — just like the first time the doctor called him 'dad,' " adds Joseph.

"This baby is already surrounded by the best team. Though a little shocked themselves, our families have been nothing but supportive and excited for the arrival of Baby Booth," she raves. "The anticipation is killing them when it comes to knowing the gender but that's something Shawn really wanted to wait on and now I'm so glad we made that choice."

"The most beautiful surprise of our lives arrives early December and we are ready!"

