Shaunie Henderson Says Newlywed Life with Husband Keion Is 'Amazing': 'I Love This Guy' (Exclusive)

"The best part about it is he's my best friend," the 'Basketball Wives' star told PEOPLE

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022.
and Stephanie Sengwe
Published on June 4, 2023 05:19 PM
Shaunie Henderson and Pastor Keion Henderson
Shaunie Henderson and Keion Henderson. Photo:

Marcus Ingram/Getty 

For Shaunie and Keion Henderson, loving is easy.

PEOPLE caught up with the Hendersons, who tied the knot in May 2022, about their first year as a married couple, at LadyLike Foundation's Women of Excellence Awards & Fashion Show over the weekend.

“Newlywed life is amazing,” Shaunie, 48, told PEOPLE. “I love this guy, and the best part about it is he's my best friend.”

“We enjoy each other,” the Basketball Wives star continued. “We enjoy being around each other. We enjoy talking to each other and loving each other. So, it's easy.”

Keion, lead pastor of The Lighthouse Church in Houston, echoed his wife's sentiment.

“It's been easy,” he told PEOPLE. “I felt like the day I met her, I felt like I knew her. That kind of natural transmission between souls that meet, it's amazing.”

He added that the couple has made a commitment to each other to make sure “it never gets old.”

“Every day we wake up, try to figure out how to make sure it feels as good as it was in the beginning,” Keion said of their relationship, adding that “it's worth it.”

Keion also gushed about how proud he is of Shaunie, who was honored at the show and joked about their usual roles being reversed.

“Normally she's standing behind me, listening to me talk too much,” the pastor told PEOPLE. “So now I'm doing for her what she normally does for me. I'm just touching her on the back, letting her know that I'm here. It's amazing.”

He continued: “It feels great to see people appreciate the woman that I know privately. She deserves it. She's not faking it. This is what she does on a day-to-day basis.”

“I think she's the most deserving person in the world,” he added.

Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson's Tropical Wedding photographed on May 28th, 2022
Manolo Doreste

The Hendersons got married last May in Anguilla after dating for two years but, according to Shaunie, her now-hubby fit in with her family long before they officially tied the knot.

"He's been amazing to just step into our lives and fill a void that's been there for a minute in a space of just being here with me, 'cause I haven't had somebody," the Basketball Wives star told PEOPLE last year. "They love him, which makes me love him even more."

