Shauna Rae Celebrates 24th Birthday in Nature with 'Love, Positivity and Support' Surrounding Her

Shauna Rae's family and friends — including ex-love interest Dan Swygart — chimed in to wish the TLC star a very happy birthday, and to celebrate her positivity

By
Published on June 29, 2023
Photo:

thereal_shaunarae99/Instagram

Happy birthday, Shauna Rae

The I Am Shauna Rae star turned 24 on Thursday, and spent the day soaking up the sun. In an Instagram photo, Shauna shared some celebratory time in nature, as well as a sweet note about her place in life.

“It’s my birthday y’all ❤️” she wrote. “thank you for all the love, positivity, and support! 💚Here’s to keeping it going! 24 doesn’t feel different by the way. 😂”

While Shauna was surrounded by love, she was also surrounded by butterflies. Three photos on her Instagram feed showed the reality star looking closely at the bugs perched on trees and flowers.

Shauna also got a birthday tribute from friend Dan Swygart, who she briefly had a romantic relationship with. “Happy birthday [Shauna],” he wrote in an Instagram story, which included a photo of the pair at dinner. “Keep smashing life and having a positive impact on the world.”

In addition to Swygart, Shauna received a birthday tribute from her sister Rylee, who posted a fun photo of Shauna striking a pose at an art installation, followed by a few other snaps of their family adventures.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAUNA!!!” Rylee wrote in her post, which Shauna commented on, saying she “appreciates” the love. 

Shauna Rae Celebrates 24th Birthday In Nature with 'Love, Positivity and Support' Surrounding Her

danswygart/Instagram

The reality star’s best friend, Naiyh Victoria, who appears on the TLC show, shared a birthday ode, too. “Happy Birthday to the most sweetest, and beautiful best friend I know! I’m so grateful to have met you. You bring such amazing joy to others around you. Continue kicking a**! I hope you have an amazing day!🫶🏻 💕,” she wrote. 

Shauna’s TLC show — I Am Shauna Rae — follows her mid-20s life as she dates, learns to drive, moves out of her parents home, and considers future career paths. The only difference? Shauna had cancer as a child, which stunted the growth of her pituitary gland. That means Shauna stands at 3’11” and is sometimes mistaken for someone much younger. 

Some of the show also followed Shauna’s most recent connection with Swygart, a world traveler who spent a few years getting to know the reality star on and off screen. Ultimately, they never made things official and decided to remain friends.

Seasons 1 and 2 of I Am Shauna Rae are available to stream on Max.

