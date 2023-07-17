TLC Star Shauna Rae Attends Sister Tara Lynn's Nuptials! 'The Wedding Happened Y'all'

Shauna Rae is a bridesmaid!

The I Am Shauna Rae star, 24, celebrated her sister Tara Lynn’s wedding to husband Jesse Barricella with an adorable Instagram tribute on Sunday.

Alongside a photo of her sister and new husband dining at their reception, the TLC star wrote, “Well the wedding happened y’all.” Congratulations @taralynn_97 and @jessebarricella."

Shauna’s TLC show — I Am Shauna Rae — follows her mid-20s life as she dates, learns to drive, moves out of her parents home, and considers future career paths. The only difference? Shauna had cancer as a child, which stunted the growth of her pituitary gland. That means Shauna stands at 3’11” and is sometimes mistaken for someone much younger.

Shauna Rae. TLC

Last week, Shauna also shared a cute video on Instagram documenting her family's family’s long drive to Pittsburgh for the ceremony.

“Where are we going?” the reality star asked sister Rylee and mom Patty, to which her mother replied, “To Pittsburgh for a wedding. Woo!”

For the approximately nine-hour drive to Tara’s ceremony, Shauna rode with her stepfather Mark who, when asked the same question (“Where are we going?”) joked, “Crazy. Want to come?”

During the nuptials, Patty snapped a sweet photo of her family.

Shauna Rae Instagram. Shauna Rae/Instagram

The bride looked beautiful in her wedding attire, a lacy strapless gown and veil, while her sisters who were bridesmaids wore various shades of blue. Shauna, who has been open about fashion being “a passion of hers,” smiled in her royal blue dress, with her hair pulled back into what appears to be a loose, wavy updo.

The floral arrangements complemented the bridesmaid dresses, and Rylee’s hair, in blue, purple, fuschia and white.

“Beautiful day, Beautiful family,” Patty captioned the sweet snapshot of Tara’s special day.

Shauna shared the post on her story, giving her fans a little insight to the effort that went into the picture-perfect family moment, joking, “The struggle behind this photo though.”

Shauna recently celebrated another big day recently— her birthday.

TLC

Last month, the TLC star turned 24, documenting the milestone with an Instagram post.

“It’s my birthday y’all,” she wrote alongside photos of herself soaking up some sun on her special day.

She continued, “Thank you for all the love, positivity, and support! Here’s to keeping it going! 24 doesn’t feel different by the way.”

Shauna Rae celebrates her 24th birthday with an Instagram post. thereal_shaunarae99/Instagram

The star’s birthday, like her sister’s wedding, was a family affair.

Shauna received a sweet birthday tribute from Rylee, who posted a picture of her sister striking a pose at an art installation, among other photos of their family adventures.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAUNA!!!” Rylee wrote in her post.

The I Am Shauna Rae star also got a birthday tribute from friend Dan Swygart, with whom she was briefly romantically involved. “Happy birthday [Shauna],” he wrote in a post on his Instagram story alongside a photo of the pair at dinner.

“Keep smashing life and having a positive impact on the world,” he finished.

The first two seasons of TLC’s I Am Shauna Rae are available to stream on Max.