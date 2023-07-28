Shaun White has countless memories from his years competing in the Olympic Games – including some hilarious family stories from their international travels.

"Family wasn't allowed to come through at the last Olympics, but I'll tell you, low-key, my family turns it into this big party," White, 36, told PEOPLE at the launch of LA28 and Ralph Lauren's custom emblem for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games on Wednesday.

"When I competed in Italy, they were like, 'All right, we're going to start in Spain, and then we're going to work our way over to here.' They turned it into this giant traveling road show," the gold medalist said before recalling an especially memorable moment for his Aunt Rose on the trip.

"My aunt fell off a scooter in Barcelona, and everybody's all scraped up, and then they finally get to the Olympics, and I see them and I'm ready, and they're just haggard," he said. "They've just been partying and sightseeing."

White noted that he loves that his family gets to enjoy traveling the world for is competitions, and even admitted their adventures have given him FOMO before. "I think selfishly, I kind of wanted to be one of them because my part was really stressful."

With the 2024 Olympics one year out, the newly retired snowboarder is "getting excited" for next summer's Games in Paris and already looking toward the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

A five-time Olympian, White said he loves that the Games "bring people together from all over," and is excited to launch the custom emblem with Ralph Lauren, a longtime brand partner for him.

The emblem, a reimagined look from the 1990s iconic Ralph Lauren P-wing symbol, represents the expanded relationship with Team USA and LA28 and will be included in a custom collection of Ralph Lauren merchandise leading up to the 2028 Games.

“We’re thrilled to release this latest custom design with Ralph Lauren, a true icon in the Movement who shares our drive to think differently, collaborate and connect more deeply with the next generation of fans and athletes," said Peter Zeytoonjian, LA28 Senior Vice President.

