Shaun White Reveals Why Girlfriend Nina Dobrev Makes the Best Travel Companion (Exclusive)

The Olympic gold medalist chatted with PEOPLE about all things travel, from his dream destination to his recent stunning getaways

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on May 24, 2023 01:10 PM
Photo:

Hotels.com

Shaun White is revealing all of his travel secrets! 

The Olympic gold medalist chatted with PEOPLE about his dream travel destination and why his girlfriend of three years, Nina Dobrev, makes the best travel buddy while promoting his Perfect 10 debut with Hotels.com,

“My girlfriend, Nina, she's probably the only person I've met that's traveled more than I have,” White tells PEOPLE. “She really is such a great companion to travel with, and we've been hitting the road recently to just so many places.” 

The retired pro snowboarder added that Dobrev is always “so dialed in” whenever they travel together and knows what restaurants to eat at, who to meet up with and what sights to visit.

Shaun White/Instagram


Reflecting on some of their recent vacations together, White recalls their stacked “hot and cold” itinerary. 

“We were in Cabo [Mexico] for Christmas, then we ended up in Antarctica for New Year's. Then we were in Indonesia for her birthday and then I had work in Switzerland," he explains, before joking, "These aren't places that are very close together."

He was especially taken by his “once-in-a-lifetime” trip to Antarctica, where he and Dobrev played with penguins, admired the breathtaking icebergs, and of course, snowboarded. They were also joined by some familiar faces, including friends Zoey Deutch and Lewis Hamilton.

“Antarctica was incredible,” White shares. “I had never really thought to go down there. And once I heard about the trip, I was like, ‘Oh, wow, this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing.’ And it truly was.”

Shaun White/Instagram


White also reveals they’ve got a good system worked out to travel so frequently together despite their busy schedules,

“You make a commitment to spend time with one another and you want to. So it's like, she was shooting a movie in Atlanta, now all of a sudden I'm all up in Atlanta,” he tells PEOPLE. “It was super fun. It's almost exciting now where I'm like, ‘Ooh, where are you? Where's the next film?’”

While the COVID-19 pandemic “made traveling extremely difficult” at the start of their relationship, they still made it work and put in the effort to see each other.

He recalls a time when The Vampire Diaries alum was filming a movie in Greece: “It was so great because I'm competing and doing stuff in Europe and then I would just cut over to Greece and we would spend time. So you kind of make the commitment to get to either place.” 

Hotels.com


He still has one dream travel destination he hasn't hit: Morocco. The WHITESPACE founder refers to the desert location as “the trip that got away,” as he almost went to celebrate his pal David Beckham’s 40th birthday back in 2015. He ended up not going because the “flights were insane” and has regretted it ever since.

Hotels.com

“I want to go to Morocco and check it out,” he shares with PEOPLE. “I've never been. And to check that off the list would be pretty great. I've been obsessed with Morocco since [I first saw] the movie Casablanca. I love that movie."

