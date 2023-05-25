Sharon Stone Is ‘Ready for Summer’ as She Rocks Green Leopard-Print Bikini in Instagram Selfie

Sharon Stone is ready for summer!

On Wednesday, the Basic Instinct actress shared a jaw-dropping selfie in a bikini on Instagram.

Stone, 65, wore a bright green leopard-print bikini paired with black Ray-Ban sunglasses and a sassy half-turn to the camera. She wore her blonde bob tousled and kept her makeup very natural.

“Ready for summer 💋,” the actress wrote alongside the snapshot.

Several of Stone’s famous friends gave her a shoutout in the comments. “#summergoals,” wrote Tiffani Thiessen, while Michelle Pfeiffer left three fire emojis. Brooke Burke wrote, “Yaaaaasssss queen. I don’t think you’ve ever been more sensual.” Even Ray-Ban’s Instagram account left a note, “Pretty iconic if you ask us.”



Last year, Stone posed in the same bikini — sans top — for a carefree poolside photo. In the pic, she wore only a green-and-white striped beach towel wrapped around her shoulders, a pair of green cheetah print bikini bottoms and layers of chain necklaces.

"Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day ❣️," she captioned the post.

Stone's fellow celebrity followers were wowed by the look, including former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who's also keen on sharing an Instagram bikini moment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Legend," Rinna commented.

Swimwear or not, Stone always radiates confidence. The star has been churning out show-stopping looks recently on the red carpet.

Last May, Stone shut down the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with multiple stop-and-stare ensembles.

One of them was a dramatic blue-and-white mosaic Dolce & Gabbana gown, which she wore to the screening of Forever Young. Designed with a curve-hugging silhouette with a detachable skirt (unveiled with the help of models Adam Senn and Sam Webb), Stone turned the red carpet into her own personal runway.