Sharon Stone Says She Was Dropped by Hollywood for 20 Years After Her Stroke: 'I Was a Very Big Movie Star' "I recovered for seven years, and I haven't had jobs since," the Oscar-nominated actress said Sharon Stone is speaking out against discrimination of all types. "I, too, am a person that has a diversity issue," she said, hosting The Hollywood Reporter's Raising Our Voices luncheon gala. The actress said that since suffering a stroke and brain hemorrhage in 2001, she has not been able to get as much acting work."I had a stroke in 2001, I had a 1 percent chance of survival, I had a 9-day brain bleed," she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter."I recovered for 7 years, and I haven't had jobs since," said Stone, 65, at the event, which focused on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in Hollywood. RELATED: Sharon Stone Reflects on Breast Tumor Surgery: 'Don't Ever Feel Compelled Not to Get a Mammogram' "When it first happened, I didn't want to tell anybody because you know if something goes wrong with you, you're out. Something went wrong with me — I've been out for 20 years. I haven't had jobs. I was a very big movie star at one point in my life." The mom of three went on to discuss diversity in general. "Diversity can mean more than one thing. Diversity can be an injury, diversity can be the color of your skin, diversity can mean standing up for yourself. If you are diverse, you must demand a position in this business." RELATED: Sharon Stone and Her Three Sons Speak Out in Emotional Appearance: 'I'm Grateful My Kids Chose Me' Stone has been open about her stroke as well as other difficulties in life, including multiple miscarriages. "I've survived everything — sexual harassment, miscarriages, a brain bleed, divorce, a lightning strike," Stone said in an interview with AARP. "I don't have time to fool around. I'm here to be a healthy and present parent, a good daughter, and an engaged citizen. Everything else is just a distraction."