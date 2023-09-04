Sharon Osbourne Shares Photo of Sweet Moment Between Ozzy Osbourne and Grandson Sidney: 'Two Peas in a Pod'

The doting grandmother gave the adorable family update on Instagram

By
Clare Fisher
September 4, 2023
Ozzy Osbourne & Grandson Sidney
Ozzy Osbourne & Grandson Sidney share a sweet moment . Photo:

Sharon Osbourne Instagram

Sharon Osbourne is one very proud grandmother!

On Sunday, the matriarch, 70, shared an adorable snap of her grandson Sidney alongside her husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne this weekend. 

The photo shows the Black Sabbath frontman, 74, with a surprised look on his face as he held his 9-month-old grandson, with Sharon captioning the shot, "Two Peas in a Pod." 

Sidney, also known as Sid, is Kelly Osbourne's son with Slipknot's Sid Wilson. Sharon accidentally let the happy news of her grandson's arrival slip during an appearance on UK TV show The Talk in November.

Osbourne said that her daughter and new grandson were "doing so great, so great." 

And that was not the first time Sharon and Ozzy had slipped and shared details of their daughter's pregnancy. The former Fashion Police host, 38, said that her dad had revealed the gender of her unborn baby during an interview amid her pregnancy.

"If you just look up one of his interviews, you'll find the answers," Kelly said of her dad. "Even though I'm not saying anything! He did an interview today and I'm outside the door. I'm like, 'Dad, shut up!'"

In May, Kelly reflected on how special it was to celebrate her first Mother's Day alongside Sharon in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"To say I love my Mother is an understatement!!! ❤️ Thank you Mumma for trenching me what love really means and for building the foundation that has allowed me to follow in your footsteps and be the best mum I can be," she wrote.

"You are a Queen 👸," she captioned a picture of the mother-daughter duo.



Kelly first shared news she was expecting in a May 2022 Instagram post that said, "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma."

"To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜," she added. 

