Sharna Burgess Responds to Critics of Baby Son Zane's Long Locks in Pink Hair Tie: 'Just Wild to Me'

Sharna Burgess rejects the idea there's anything wrong with little boys growing long hair amid criticism of son Zane, 13 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 10:26AM EDT
Sharna Burgess Responds to Critics of Son Zane's Long Locks in Pink Hair Tie: 'Just Wild to Me'
Photo:

Sharna Burgess/Instagram

Sharna Burgess is letting social media followers know that negative comments about her son's appearance aren't welcome.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, took a pause from an Instagram Q&A to share a photo of son  Zane Walker, 13 months, playing with her and partner Brian Austin Green, 49, on their bed.

The toddler chuckles and rolls around with part of his long, sandy hair in a ponytail at the top of his head, secured with a pink hair tie. Criticisms of both Zane's hair and the hair tie seemed to flood Burgess' inbox afterward, which she addressed in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sharna Burgess Responds to Critics of Son Zane's Long Locks in Pink Hair Tie: 'Just Wild to Me'

Sharna Burgess/Instagram

Responding to a question that asked if Burgess plans to “let Zane’s hair grow long like his brothers" — referring to Green's older sons, Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Noah Shannon, 10, with ex Megan Fox — said she is "absolutely letting” her son grow out "his beautiful baby hair."

“I’ve had some people in my DMs that were so passionately angry at me for doing that," she said. "I had someone comment on the fact that his hair tie this morning is pink."

"I don’t get this whole ‘pink is for girls’ [thing] and me putting a pink hair tie [doesn’t] symbolize anything. I don’t get this whole 'long hair is feminine or for girls,'" she continued. "I mean, I’m sorry, have you seen Jason Momoa? I need to do a post [on my Instagram] of all the men that a majority of women, and probably the majority of men, find attractive and so many of them have long hair.”

The protective mom went on to note the "f---ing cover of romance novels" feature men with long hair. "It is just wild to me that when it's kids, it's like we're pushing some agenda on them. It's so f---ing dumb!"

Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with New Baby Brother Zane
Sharna Burgess/Instagram

Green — who also shares 21-year-old Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil — previously responded to commenters who criticized his three sons with Fox for their long hair.

"I’ve read some of the comments here. I’m not saying anything is right or wrong. I think some people with different opinions are attacked because opinions usually start with the words ‘I think’ or something similar. When people state opinions as facts is when arguments happen," Green wrote in the comments section.

"The fact is my boys have and like long hair," he continued. "In my opinion they are beautiful and will still be and possibly be mistaken for girls if they wore matching short and tshirt combos and had short hair."

"Some people like boys and men with long hair. Some people don’t. Both opinions are ok," the actor added.

Related Articles
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sharna Burgess Celebrates Brian Austin Green's 50th Birthday: 'My Person'
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green pose in the press room during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX.
Brian Austin Green Says Sharna Burgess Is 'Going to Go Crazy' for Son Zane's First Birthday Party
Sharna BUrgess, Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox
Sharna Burgess Says She's 'So Grateful' for Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's 'Incredible Kids'
Sharna Burgess Shares Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's 'Kind and Loving' Approach to Coparenting
Sharna Burgess Shares Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's 'Kind and Loving' Approach to Co-Parenting
Brian Austin Green and his kids
Brian Austin Green's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 18: Megan Fox poses for a photo during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 18, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)
Megan Fox Slams Claim Her Kids Are ‘Forced’ to Wear 'Girls' Clothes': 'Never Use Children as Leverage'
https://www.instagram.com/p/B3isQoSF6to/ meganfox Verified Halloween at @disneyland is always the most fun but can I get ONE family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and making a semi normal face ?? #disneyland 132w
Megan Fox's 3 Kids: All About Noah, Bodhi and Journey
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green attend the 2021 World Choreography Awards at Globe Theatre Los Angeles on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline
brian-austin-green
Brian Austin Green Blasts Ex Vanessa Marcil's 'Lies' About Co-Parenting Son Kassius: 'Talk Is Cheap'
Headline: Sharna Burgess Shares Adorable Photos of Son Zane's 'First Time on a Swing' https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjyjKunjJ8a/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Sharna Burgess Shares Adorable Photos of Son Zane's 'First Time on a Swing'
Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with New Baby Brother Zane
Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with Baby Brother Zane
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Sharna Burgess Says Brian Austin Green's Sons Are 'Obsessed' with Baby Brother Zane
Sharna Burgess Shares Sweet Video with Moments as Zane Turns Three Months Including First Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0JVRSjLZe/
Sharna Burgess Shares Sweet Glimpses of Son Zane's First Three Months: 'In Awe of You'
Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green baby
Brian Austin Green Says Sharna Burgess 'Sneaks' Outfits on Son Zane as Baby Wears 'Mama' Onesie
Headline: Sharna Burgess Opens Up About Motherhood While Sharing Updates on Son Zane: 'I Hadn't Showered in 2 Days' https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckqvw_gJLii/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Sharna Burgess Gets Candid About Motherhood, Shares Update on Son Zane: 'I Hadn't Showered in 2 Days'
Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green Says Son Zane, 7 Weeks, Is 'Getting So Big So Fast' in Adorable New Photo