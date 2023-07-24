Sharna Burgess Responds to Critics of Baby Son Zane's Long Locks in Pink Hair Tie: 'Just Wild to Me'

Sharna Burgess is letting social media followers know that negative comments about her son's appearance aren't welcome.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, took a pause from an Instagram Q&A to share a photo of son Zane Walker, 13 months, playing with her and partner Brian Austin Green, 49, on their bed.

The toddler chuckles and rolls around with part of his long, sandy hair in a ponytail at the top of his head, secured with a pink hair tie. Criticisms of both Zane's hair and the hair tie seemed to flood Burgess' inbox afterward, which she addressed in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

Sharna Burgess/Instagram

Responding to a question that asked if Burgess plans to “let Zane’s hair grow long like his brothers" — referring to Green's older sons, Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Noah Shannon, 10, with ex Megan Fox — said she is "absolutely letting” her son grow out "his beautiful baby hair."

“I’ve had some people in my DMs that were so passionately angry at me for doing that," she said. "I had someone comment on the fact that his hair tie this morning is pink."

"I don’t get this whole ‘pink is for girls’ [thing] and me putting a pink hair tie [doesn’t] symbolize anything. I don’t get this whole 'long hair is feminine or for girls,'" she continued. "I mean, I’m sorry, have you seen Jason Momoa? I need to do a post [on my Instagram] of all the men that a majority of women, and probably the majority of men, find attractive and so many of them have long hair.”



The protective mom went on to note the "f---ing cover of romance novels" feature men with long hair. "It is just wild to me that when it's kids, it's like we're pushing some agenda on them. It's so f---ing dumb!"

Sharna Burgess/Instagram

Green — who also shares 21-year-old Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil — previously responded to commenters who criticized his three sons with Fox for their long hair.

"I’ve read some of the comments here. I’m not saying anything is right or wrong. I think some people with different opinions are attacked because opinions usually start with the words ‘I think’ or something similar. When people state opinions as facts is when arguments happen," Green wrote in the comments section.

"The fact is my boys have and like long hair," he continued. "In my opinion they are beautiful and will still be and possibly be mistaken for girls if they wore matching short and tshirt combos and had short hair."

"Some people like boys and men with long hair. Some people don’t. Both opinions are ok," the actor added.

