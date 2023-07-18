Sharna Burgess Celebrates Brian Austin Green's 50th Birthday: 'My Person'

Sharna Burgess has found her "person."

The Dancing With the Stars professional dancer, 38, celebrated her partner Brian Austin Green's 50th birthday on Saturday with a tribute to the actor, whom she has been dating since October 2020.

Burgess shared a gallery of photos from a family gathering for Green. The pictures showed the two kissing and posing with their parents. The couple also posed with family, friends, and their son, Zane, who celebrated his first birthday in June.

"You are without a doubt the most kind, loyal to a fault, generous, and all round good man I’ve ever known," Burgess wrote of the Beverly Hills, 90210 star. "You have just the right amount of sarcasm that my Aussie humor needs and although I (lovingly) call you a d--- you really couldn’t be further from it."

Green is the "kind of father I could’ve only dreamed of (and I did) for my children," Burgess continued. "You are the kind of partner to me that I thought only existed in my journalwritings. Life without you was pretty wonderful but life WITH you? It’s a dream. It’s MY dream and all that I asked and wished for that is now here and real and true."

The dancer called life with their blended family the "easiest thing I've ever done and in all honesty it doesn't feel like it's our first time around."

"We’ve done this before, I knew that the day I met you. I just didn’t know how wonderful it could be before you and my happily ever after exists wherever you and the kids are," Burgess wrote, before wishing Green a happy birthday. "Your 50, fine AF and I love you more than I can describe," she wrote. "I hope I get the next 50 with you cos we’ve only just begun."

This was not the first time Burgess mentioned how well life with their blended family is going. In April, Burgess told Not So Hollywood podcast host Adrianna Costa that she and Green have a "great" co-parenting relationship with Green's ex-wife, Megan Fox.

Green and Fox, 37, were married in 2010. Their divorce was finalized in 2022. They are both parents to sons Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Noah Shannon, 10. Green also shares Kassius, 21, with former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate Vanessa Marcil.

"Honestly, the relationship is great. We're actually all going to Universal today, all together, which is amazing for the kids," Burgess told Costa. "The reason it's great is because the focus is the kids. There's nothing else that needs to be considered other than making this a beautiful, healthy, and whole environment for them."

"We do a great job of co-parenting, and we have fun with it as much as we can. I think there's this weird, archaic idea that exes can't be friends, and co-parenting has to be hard," Burgess later said. "And people try to protect kids from divorce as much as they possibly can so that they're not affected, but the truth is, they're going to be affected."

During another podcast appearance in April, Burgess said her role as stepmom to Green's children made her transition to first-time mom easy.

"It's so beautiful. First of all, they make it easy. They're incredible kids," Burgess said on the Quite Frankly podcast. "Brian and Megan did such an amazing job. Kass is also an amazing kid. There's been no resistance, I have a beautiful relationship with them."