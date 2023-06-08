Sharkfest Is Coming! How to Watch the Month-Long Shark-Filled Summer TV Special

Sharkfest will start on July 2 on National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo Mundo, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN2.

By Kelli Bender
Updated on June 8, 2023 11:27 AM
Get ready to dive in because National Geographic's Sharkfest is almost here.

The month-long celebration of sharks and the seas is set to premiere on July 2, and it is packed with a new slate of programs exploring these exciting creatures.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for Sharkfest 2023, and it is filled with close encounters, big bites, and a peek at all the fin-filled, science-first shark content coming this summer.

Sharkfest 2023 promises to be packed with hair-raising moments and captivating glimpses of how sharks survive in the world. Read on to learn more about Sharkfest 2023 and how to watch every second of the four-week special.

When Does the Sharkfest 2023 Start?

Sharkfest starts on July 2 on National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo Mundo, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN2 and runs for four weeks.

How Can I Watch Sharkfest 2023?

All Sharkfest programming will air on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD — and Disney+ and Hulu will stream every Sharkfest premiere as they roll out throughout the event. Additionally, ESPN 2, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior will share Sharkfest content during the event's run.

What Shows Are on Sharkfest 2023?

Sharkfest 2023 will bring back shark-infested favorites from past years and new jaw-dropping programs. Shows in the Sharkfest 2023 lineup include Shark Eat Shark — an in-depth look into the increase in shark-on-shark attacks; Bull Shark Bandits — where shark biologists investigate rising reports of bull sharks stealing from fishermen in Australia; and Return of the White Shark — an exploration into why hundreds of great white sharks are turning up near Cape Cod.

Who Is on Sharkfest 2023?

Sharkfest 2023 features numerous shark experts, including experts from Minorities in Shark Sciences (MISS). MISS and Sharkfest's continued partnership encourages diversity and inclusion in shark sciences and strives to inspire the next generation of scientists.

Where Was Sharkfest 2023 Filmed?

Sharkfest 2023's programs were filmed in waters around the world, including in Cape Cod, Florida, Hawaii, New York, South Carolina, Australia, the Bahamas, Canada, Indonesia, South Africa, and the U.K.

Keep up to date on Sharkfest 2023 and prepare for its July 2 premiere by visiting natgeo.com/sharkfest

