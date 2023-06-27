Shark Yanks Man Who Put His Hands in the Water Off Boat in Florida Everglades, Video Shows

A man was yanked off a boat in the Florida Everglades last week in what officials say is an "extremely uncommon" occurrence.

A video of the incident, which was shared on Instagram as well as with ABC affiliate WPLG-TV, appears to show the man rinsing his hands in the water before a shark emerges, grabs the man by the hand, and pulls him headfirst off the boat.

Other fishermen on the boat could be heard yelling, "Get him! Get him! Get him!" Fortunately, the man was able to get back on the boat safely.

A friend of the victim was quoted as calling the experience "one of the scariest days on the water I have ever had."



"The sharks are no joke in the Everglades and the warnings about keeping your hands out of the water are not an exaggeration," a friend wrote in a quote shared on the social media post. "Please take this as a lesson and keep your hands out of the water because this could have been prevented. He was rushed back to the dock and the Park Rangers were a lifesaver (literally). He was airlifted to the hospital and is in the best care possible.”

A spokesperson for the Everglades and Dry Tortugas National Parks told CBS News that the men were fishing in Florida Bay when the attack occurred on Friday morning.

The man's injury "was consistent with a shark bite," the spokesperson said, adding that such incidents are "extremely uncommon" in the national park.

"We always recommend visitors take caution around park wildlife," the spokesperson added.

WPLG-TV reported the man was treated at the scene and then airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel.

A park spokesperson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, it's "extremely unlikely" to be attacked in Florida waters. However, there are precautions swimmers can take to reduce their chances of being attacked, including avoiding murky water and refraining from excessive splashing.