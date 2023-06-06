This 3-in-1 Cordless Vacuum with ‘Strong Suction’ and ‘Great Maneuverability’ Is $90 Off at Amazon

Gone are the days of lugging a clunky, corded vacuum cleaner around the house as you make your way through your weekly chore list. Cordless vacuums have revolutionized utility closets in recent years since they offer impressive suction in a sleeker, lighter package.

The Shark Wandvac Cordless Stick Vacuum promises all of the function you could ever need in a vacuum. Its slim and convertible design makes it easy to use and store, which is one of the reasons PEOPLE Tested named it the best Shark vacuum for small spaces. And if you act fast, you can snag it on sale for $90 off at Amazon.

The 3-in-1 gadget can snap from an upright vacuum to an extended wand to a handheld vacuum in a flash. Its versatile design makes it easy to clean all sorts of surfaces, whether they be under furniture or overhead. And to customize your cleaning even more, the vacuum also comes with a brush attachment, a crevice tool, and a small flat-head tool.

The vacuum also has a self-cleaning brushroll that uses flexible silicone fins to snatch up deeply embedded dust, dirt, and pet hair without tangling. The Wandvac can be used on both carpet and hard floors, along with upholstery, cushions, car interiors, and more. And when it comes time to empty its dust cup, simply press its quick-release button and directly dump the contents into the garbage. Your hands? Grime-free.

For storage, the vacuum can rest on its portable charging dock so it’s always ready to roll. The dock is small and slim, so you can set it up in plenty of areas in your home without sacrificing a ton of surface area.

Amazon

Buy It! Shark Wandvac Cordless Stick Vacuum, $169.99 (orig. $259.99); amazon.com



More than 1,100 Amazon shoppers have given the Wandvac a perfect rating. One reviewer called it “very easy to use,” and then wrote: “It's versatile and does a great job on my hardwood and linoleum floors, where I have a combination of day-to-day dirt and cat litter.” Another shopper raved: “It is so convenient to be able to just grab and clean without dealing with cords."

A final shopper shared: "This vacuum has strong suction, great maneuverability, [and is] easy to empty and store, but what I love the most is that it is incredibly lightweight.” They continued: “I am 78 years old with arthritis, but I can use this vacuum with ease… I got rid of my other very heavy vacuum and don't dread cleaning the house anymore.”

Say goodbye to the clunky, corded vacuums of yesteryear and grab the sleek and convenient Shark Wandvac Cordless Stick Vacuum while it’s on sale at Amazon.

