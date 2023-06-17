The Best Cordless Vacuum We Tested Is from Shark, and It's $130 Off at Amazon Right Now

Let’s admit it — when it comes time to tidy up your space, you might dread it as much as the next person, but probably even more so if you don’t have the right equipment. While you could opt for a traditional broom and dustpan, you’re better off investing in a solid, easy-to-use, cordless vacuum that can get the job done quickly and efficiently.

And right now at Amazon, a Shark cordless vacuum that has earned the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval is on sale for $130 off its usual price.



Our PEOPLE Tested team put more than 50 vacuums to the test, and the Shark IZ462H Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Cordless Stick Vacuum earned the title of the best overall cordless vacuum based on effectiveness, maneuverability, ease of emptying, noise level, versatility, and portability.



The lightweight vacuum has numerous standout features, including a 120-minute runtime on a single charge and a removable battery, a deep-cleaning nozzle, LED headlights, a self-cleaning brushroll, a flexible wand for compact storage, and a HEPA-filtration system and anti-allergen complete seal to capture dirt, dust, and allergens and keep them out of the air. It’s freestanding too, so there is no wall mount required.

The Shark cordless vacuum has several attachments: a crevice tool, a pet multi-tool, and a dust brush; so, it’s well-suited to various household concerns. Plus, the device has above-floor reach, so higher-up areas like the windows and ceiling fans can be cleaned with ease. It can convert into a handheld device to get in-between couch cushions, too.



Our experts noted that this vacuum performed well on all surfaces, including hardwood floors and carpets, and listed its “extremely powerful suction” as a major pro, as that’s not something you’ll find in every cordless vacuum.



Other aspects that stood out the most to our PEOPLE Tested team include the vacuum’s narrow and slim design that makes it simple to maneuver the device, whether it’s cleaning under a couch or around a coffee table, and the LED lights, as they illuminated all the dust and hair the tested may have otherwise missed. Testers did note that the vacuum doesn’t have the biggest canister, so you might find yourself emptying it more often.

Typically, the vacuum costs $500, but it’s marked down to $370 now, so why not finally add it to your virtual cart? Snap up the Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum now.

