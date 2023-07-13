Barbara Corcoran Shows Off Her L.A. Mobile Home Where 'Everything's Little'

Sometimes less is more.

Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran recently showed off her new L.A. mobile home — or “double-wide,” as she calls it — to TikTok star Caleb Simpson for a video. The businesswoman, 74, previously showed Simpson, 31, her $15 million New York City penthouse almost a year ago.



“Here’s my Taj Mahal — everything’s little,” she said as she opened her front door to an open kitchen and living space area.

Corcoran, who recently started her own real estate brokerage, revealed she paid $800,000 for the property and put $150,000 into renovations.

“You’re in a million dollar home,” she said.

The navy blue and white kitchen backsplash has a familiar print, as it is lined with tiles leftover from her NYC penthouse. The space features light wood countertops and white cabinets, complete with a wine shelf and baby-blue Smeg fridge, adding to the retro vibes.

“I think I like this more than the New York City home,” Simpson noted as he looked around. “So do I,” Corcoran agreed.

The open floor plan places the dining area — fit with a small round white table and wooden chairs — next to the cozy living room that follows the same theme. The white couch against the white walls creates a sleek but beachy look, while the round wood table ties the space in with the rest of the home.

The first of two bathrooms is all-white, with a “full-force” shower head the investor seemed proud to have, next to a guest bedroom. On the bed was a hammer and a mirror, which Corcoran later had Simpson help her hang on the wall to complete the finishing touches of her new home!

The next room was the primary bedroom, which has windows offering a clear ocean view just like almost every other area in the house.

Her primary bathroom contains a large free-standing bath tub, which Simpson notes is perfect for Corcoran’s “two baths a day”

“How do you know I take two baths?” she quips.

Corcoran shared that she paid more for the tub than she paid for all the furniture inside before leading Simpson into the next “half bedroom” that she says she “adores.” Each room had boho elements, like tribal print rugs, shabby-chic bedding and light wood decor.

Like her New York apartment, the mobile home comes with a large terrace. Hanging above a long dining table situated against the beach backdrop is a yellow and white awning to shield the space from the Southern California sun.

“I like this the best because I have the best view,” Corcoran said.

She also revealed that she wanted the house so bad, she gave the hesitant owner an offer she couldn’t refuse: "I said, 'What if you could use it whenever you want for your life? And she said, 'Yeah that would be good.' She sold it to me."

People in the comments went crazy over the unexpected living conditions of the multi-millionaire.

“I love that she could EASILY afford a seaside mansion, but opts for a trailer with a view,” one user wrote. “Most down to earth lady,” added another.

