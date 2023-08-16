Shoppers Prefer This Pet Vacuum with ‘Phenomenal’ Suction to Their Dysons, and It’s on Sale

“If you have furry pets, then this is a must-have”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.
Published on August 16, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.

One-Off: Vacuum Deal Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

If you’re in the market for a reliable vacuum to deep clean your floors, you’re in luck.

The Shark Rotator Pet Upright Vacuum is $50 off at Amazon right now. Designed to target pet hair, dust, and other debris on hard floors and carpets, the Shark vacuum is equipped with strong suction power. What sets it apart from standard upright vacuums is its self-cleaning brush roll that has what the brand calls Powerfins, which lift up embedded hair and prevent it from getting tangled. 

The vacuum has swivel steering, making it easy to glide around furniture and tight areas. It also has an extendable hose that can reach up to 12 feet for above-floor cleaning. Attach the included crevice tool to suck up dust on stairs, baseboards, and in between couch cushions. To target stubborn pet hair on upholstery, use the pet multi tool.

Shark Rotator Pet Upright Vacuum, $230 (Save $50)

Amazon Shark ZU102 Rotator Pet Upright Vacuum

Amazon

Other convenient features worth calling out? The machine’s filtration system — which includes a HEPA filter — captures and locks in 99.99 percent of allergens and dust. Plus, it has a large dust bin with a one-touch release button, so you can extend your cleaning time and then easily empty debris once the bin is full. It’s even compatible with the brand’s odor-neutralizer cartridges, which help keeps the vacuum smelling fresh as you clean. 

The vacuum has earned more than 5,200 five-star ratings from customers who say it has “plenty of power” that “picks up everything,” including fine dust, pet hair, cat litter, crumbs, dust, and more. Shoppers with pets are impressed, too, with one sharing, “If you have furry pets, then this is a must-have.”

Others call out the “revolutionary” brush roll, with one writing, “I have not had any issues with the brush roll getting clogged, and that's very impressive because I have long thick hair as well as pet fur to clean up.” 

Some shoppers prefer the vacuum to pricier models. One reviewer wrote, “The suction is phenomenal! The maneuverability is outstanding,” and added, “There is no comparison: This Shark blows Dyson out of the water.”

 

There’s no word on when this deal ends, so head to Amazon to pick up the Shark Rotator Pet Upright Vacuum while it’s on sale.

More Upright Vacuum Deals at Amazon 

Kenmore Bagless Upright Vacuum, $151 with Coupon 

Amazon Kenmore DU5080 Bagless Upright Vacuum

Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum, $177 (Save $23)

Amazon Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum

Amazon

Bissell CleanView Upright Bagless Vacuum, $110 (Save 15%)

Amazon BISSELL CleanView Rewind Upright Bagless Vacuum

Amazon

