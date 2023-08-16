Lifestyle Home Shoppers Prefer This Pet Vacuum with ‘Phenomenal’ Suction to Their Dysons, and It’s on Sale “If you have furry pets, then this is a must-have” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Amazon If you’re in the market for a reliable vacuum to deep clean your floors, you’re in luck. The Shark Rotator Pet Upright Vacuum is $50 off at Amazon right now. Designed to target pet hair, dust, and other debris on hard floors and carpets, the Shark vacuum is equipped with strong suction power. What sets it apart from standard upright vacuums is its self-cleaning brush roll that has what the brand calls Powerfins, which lift up embedded hair and prevent it from getting tangled. The vacuum has swivel steering, making it easy to glide around furniture and tight areas. It also has an extendable hose that can reach up to 12 feet for above-floor cleaning. Attach the included crevice tool to suck up dust on stairs, baseboards, and in between couch cushions. To target stubborn pet hair on upholstery, use the pet multi tool. Shark Rotator Pet Upright Vacuum, $230 (Save $50) Amazon Buy on Amazon $280 $230 The 10 Best Robot Vacuums of 2023 That Will Do All of the Hard Work for You Other convenient features worth calling out? The machine’s filtration system — which includes a HEPA filter — captures and locks in 99.99 percent of allergens and dust. Plus, it has a large dust bin with a one-touch release button, so you can extend your cleaning time and then easily empty debris once the bin is full. It’s even compatible with the brand’s odor-neutralizer cartridges, which help keeps the vacuum smelling fresh as you clean. The vacuum has earned more than 5,200 five-star ratings from customers who say it has “plenty of power” that “picks up everything,” including fine dust, pet hair, cat litter, crumbs, dust, and more. Shoppers with pets are impressed, too, with one sharing, “If you have furry pets, then this is a must-have.” Others call out the “revolutionary” brush roll, with one writing, “I have not had any issues with the brush roll getting clogged, and that's very impressive because I have long thick hair as well as pet fur to clean up.” Some shoppers prefer the vacuum to pricier models. One reviewer wrote, “The suction is phenomenal! The maneuverability is outstanding,” and added, “There is no comparison: This Shark blows Dyson out of the water.” There’s no word on when this deal ends, so head to Amazon to pick up the Shark Rotator Pet Upright Vacuum while it’s on sale. More Upright Vacuum Deals at Amazon Kenmore Bagless Upright Vacuum, $151 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $191 $151 Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum, $177 (Save $23) Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $177 Bissell CleanView Upright Bagless Vacuum, $110 (Save 15%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $130 $110 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The 13 Best End-of-Season Fashion Deals at Amazon Right Now — Prices Start at $12 35 Amazon Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen Finds on Sale Before Labor Day — Prices Start at $6 Amazon Has a Secret Summer Sweater Section, and We Found the 12 Best Options for $30 or Less