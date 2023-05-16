This Lightweight Stick Vacuum That Cleans ‘Nasty’ Floors with Ease Is $100 Off at Amazon

Checking chores off of a to-do list is daunting enough, and lugging a big, clunky vacuum cleaner around the house only adds to the hassle. Stick vacuums pack powerful suction in a sleeker, easy-to-maneuver package and, right now, you can snag a highly-rated one on sale at Amazon for $100 off.

The Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner is slim, lightweight, and effective. Not only does it efficiently snatch debris off of carpets and hard floors, but its swiveling head and steerable body also make it easy to clean under and around furniture. Plus, the vacuum can be converted into a handheld, so you can tackle messes from the floor to the ceiling, including cushions, car interiors, and staircases. It also comes with two attachments (a multi-tool and a crevice tool) to for targeted cleaning of tight spaces.

The vacuum was designed with pet owners — and, subsequently, pet messes — in mind. Its impressive suction power and helpful tools promise to suck up pet hair with ease, even when deeply embedded in carpet or upholstery. In fact, one five-star reviewer called it “perfect for pet owners,” while another user raved that the vacuum “does the trick” for cleaning up the shed fur from their four cats and two dogs.

The vacuum also has LED headlights to illuminate the messes that stand in its way. Additionally, it has an extra-large dustbin that’s super easy to empty; simply detach the canister from the vacuum, hold it over a garbage can, and press its release button to open the cap and directly dump debris from the bin into the trash.

With all of its functional features, it’s no wonder that the Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro has racked up over 7,000 perfect ratings at Amazon. One reviewer said it works “great” on hardwood and carpet floors, and even described it as “better than [their] Dyson.” Another shopper called it the “best vacuum” they’ve ever had in their review, writing, “With three dogs and three kids, my floors get nasty fast. This picks up all the dog hair, crumbs, glitter and dirt that gets spread around throughout the day.”

Make cleaning floor-to-ceiling messes easier with the help of the Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner, especially while it’s marked down $100 at Amazon.

