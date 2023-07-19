Shoppers Prefer This ‘Efficient’ Robot Vacuum to a Roomba, and It’s on Sale at Amazon Right Now

You think your house is clean until this guy runs around for an hour”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.
Published on July 19, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Shark ION Robot Vacuum for Carpet AV751 Wi-Fi Connected Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

If you’re in the market for a smart cleaning gadget, consider picking up this customer-favorite robot vacuum while it’s marked down. 

Right now, you can save $60 on the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum at Amazon. The vacuum, which has racked up more than 10,000 five-star ratings, is designed to clean hard floors and carpets for up to 120 minutes on a full charge. It’s equipped with strong suction and three brushes to clean everything from dust and dirt to pet hair and crumbs. 

With a slim design, the robot glides under coffee tables, couches, beds, and other furniture with ease. Plus, it has built-in sensors that help it avoid obstacles and falling off ledges and stairs. 

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, $170 (Save $60)

Amazon Shark ION Robot Vacuum for Carpet AV751 Wi-Fi Connected

Amazon

There are several ways to control the robot vacuum, including the SharkClean app that can be accessed on a smartphone. The app lets you schedule cleanings, even when you’re not home. You can also use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to control the vacuum with your voice. 

To go along with their five-star ratings, more than 1,000 customers have left glowing reviews for the vacuum. One shopper wrote, “It’s efficient and saves time,” while another customer shared that they are “very impressed with how much this picks up.” They also wrote, “You think your house is clean until this guy runs around for an hour.” 

Some shoppers even prefer it to robot vacuums from other popular brands, with one reviewer raving, “I had a Roomba i7, and this unit outperforms the Roomba on every level.” They also added, “I have two labradors, and this handles the pet hair much better than the Roomba.”   

Ready to maintain clean floors with hardly any effort on your part? There’s no word on when this deal will end, so head to Amazon to pick up the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum before the savings are gone. 

