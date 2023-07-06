Amazon Dropped a Black-Friday Level Deal on This Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum Before Prime Day

It has more than 18,500 five-star ratings

Isabel Garcia
Published on July 6, 2023

Prime Day is still a week out, but Amazon has been dropping all kinds of impressive deals leading up to its biggest shopping event of the year. 

If a time-saving cleaning gadget is on your Prime Day wishlist, you don’t have to wait until the sale starts on Tuesday, July 11 to save. Amazon just released an early deal on the Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum, slashing its price by 50 percent. 

Designed to clean hard floors and carpets — all on its own — the smart cleaning device has strong suction to easily suck up dirt, crumbs, pet hair, dust, and other tough messes. Plus, its self-cleaning brush not only lifts up debris, but also prevents hair from wrapping around it, saving you the hassle of cleaning it. The robot vacuum has built-in sensors to map out floors and creates a custom cleaning route while avoiding furniture and ledges. 

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum, $300 (Save $299)

Amazon Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation

Amazon

But one of its most convenient features, which makes it stand out from standard robot vacuum cleaners, is its self-emptying base. When its dustbin is full, the vacuum automatically returns to its base and empties out its contents. The bagless base can hold up to 60 days of dirt and debris — meaning less maintenance on your part. 

You can control the vacuum with just your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You can also use the SharkClean app on a smartphone to control the robot and schedule cleanings. 

A hit with Amazon shoppers, the vacuum has racked up more than 18,500 five-star ratings, plus thousands of glowing reviews. Shoppers rave that it’s “whisper quiet” and has “great suction.” One customer, who has two dogs and a cat, wrote, “My home has never been cleaner,” and explained, “This thing finds hair even when I can’t.” And another reviewer wrote, “This robot has saved me a lot of time and helped keep my house in a cleaner state than it usually is.”

Normally it costs $599, but the discount brings its price down to $300. There’s no guarantee that this deal will stick around, though, so head to Amazon to pick up the Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum while it's on major sale.

