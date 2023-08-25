This Shark Vacuum with 'Unreal' Suction Power Is on Sale for Just $160 at Amazon

“It picks up absolutely everything”

Published on August 25, 2023

If you’re looking for an easy way to maintain clean floors, consider scooping up a highly rated upright vacuum that’s on sale at Amazon. 

Currently 20 percent off, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum has racked up more than 25,300 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. The machine has strong suction power to tackle dirt, pet hair, dust, and crumbs. It has a brushroll shut-off feature that seamlessly switches from deep cleaning carpets to sucking up debris from hard floors. And with swivel steering, it’s easy to maneuver around corners and furniture.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $160 (Save 20%)

Amazon Shark NV356E Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright

Amazon

The vacuum is equipped with an anti-allergen HEPA filter that captures and traps 99.9 percent of allergens and dust, so the air stays clean as you vacuum. It also has a large dust cup and a long extension cord, meaning you can vacuum uninterrupted before emptying out debris or finding another power outlet. 

For above-floor cleaning, the vacuum has a lightweight detachable pod with a 59-inch hose that provides plenty of reach. It also comes with several attachments, including a pet power brush for pet hair on upholstery, a dusting brush to tackle ceiling fans and curtains, and a crevice tool to keep stairs, baseboards, and other tight spaces spotless. 

More than 9,000 customers left glowing reviews for the vacuum, calling it a “workhorse” and “time-saver” in reviews. At least one shopper raved that “the suction is unreal,” with one customer writing, “It picks up absolutely everything!” They also added, “We have pets, and this definitely does amazing with their hair.” 

Shoppers enthuse that it’s “versatile,” since it cleans different floor types, and it also has a “life-saver” detachable canister and “handy” attachments. Even pet parents are impressed with the various features, with one writing, “The pet attachment is incredible, as I have to clean up after numerous animals with a lot of hair.” 

The vacuum normally costs $200, but it’s marked down to $160 right now. If you want to add a reliable vacuum to your closet of cleaning tools, head to Amazon to pick up the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum before the savings end. 

More Upright Vacuum Deals at Amazon 

Bissell CleanView Rewind Upright Bagless Vacuum, $110 (Save 15%)

Amazon BISSELL CleanView Rewind Upright Bagless Vacuum

Amazon

Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $79 (Save 10%)

eureka NEU182B PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Kenmore Featherlite Lift-Up Bagless Upright Vacuum, $150 with Coupon 

Amazon Kenmore DU4080 Featherlite Lift-Up

Amazon

