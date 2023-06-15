This Shark Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum That Shoppers Prefer to Roomba Is 47% Off at Amazon Right Now

“My floors haven’t been this clean in forever!”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on June 15, 2023
Vacuum One-Off Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

If you want to get through your household chores faster without putting in extra work, here’s a stellar deal that should be on your radar.

Amazon quietly slashed the price of the $600 Shark IQ Robot Vacuum by 47 percent, bringing the price down to just $320. With strong suction, a multi-surface brushroll, and side brushes, the smart cleaning gadget easily sucks up dust, dirt, and crumbs, and pet hair from hard floors and carpets.

What sets it apart from basic robot vacuums? When the dustbin is full, it automatically returns to its self-empty bagless base that holds up to 45 days of debris. And when its battery runs low, it will automatically head back to its base to recharge, then pick up right where it left off. That means you can keep your floors spotless with little effort on your part.

Amazon Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

Amazon

Buy It! Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base, $319.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

The device, which cleans in neat rows, has built-in sensors that map out your home. These sensors also prevent it from falling off ledges and stairs or running into walls, furniture, and other obstacles. You can even use the SharkClean app to select which room to focus on as well as schedule cleaning times, but if you’d prefer to go completely hands-free, you can control the vacuum with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.  

More than 7,800 customers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, calling it “convenient” and a “huge time saver.” One shopper raved, “I have three dogs, and the amount of pet hair and dirt it picks up on a daily basis is mind blowing.” They also added, “The self-empty feature is such a game changer!” 

Another customer, who has four dogs, shared, “We have tried three different Roombas and none of them even came close to the job this Shark does; my floors haven’t been this clean in forever!” 

Ready to simplify your floor care routine? Head to Amazon to shop the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum while it’s a whopping $280 off. 

