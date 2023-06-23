Lisa Rinna Just Informed Us That This 'Fancy' Hair Dryer That Amazon Shoppers Compare to Dyson Is $70 Off

If you’ve ever tried to achieve the tame and fluffy volume of Lisa Rinna’s iconic hairdo, then we’ve got the product recommendation for you.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently hosted an Amazon Live to share her favorite beauty essentials. She featured skincare, makeup, and fashion items, and also gave her first impressions on this Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer. While showing off its two attachments, calling the gadget “fancy,” and declaring, “I’m going to get this,” Rinna also noted its 30 percent discount at Amazon right now.

According to the brand, the dryer uses a combination of hot and ionized air to dry hair faster, without exposing it to heat damage. It features three heat and airflow settings (low, medium, and high) that allow users to customize the styling experience to their specific needs — whether their hair be wet or damp, straight or curly, or anywhere in between.

Amazon

Buy It! Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer in Matcha, $159.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

What’s more, the two attachments make hairstyling and drying even easier. The concentrator nozzle can dry sections faster, while the brush attachment sleekly styles (and eliminates the need to juggle a round-brush in one hand and a clunky hair dryer in the other). In fact, PEOPLE editors already named the HyperAir as the best hot air brush after testing 32 different hair dryers.

And to top it all off, the dryer is equipped with a cool shot setting that’s meant to be used at the end of your blowout to lock in the style. Then, it’s time to show off your bouncy, voluminous, and flyaway-free ’do.

Tons of Amazon shoppers have given the Shark HyperAir a perfect rating. One reviewer called it “powerful and quick-drying,” while another said that it “works as well” as the “similar [Dyson] dryer that costs twice as much.”

A third shopper shared: “I have thick, coarse hair, and this dryer gives me straight hair unlike any other tool.” They continued: “I don’t even have to use a straightener after drying like I used to with other dryers. I use the brush attachment and I love the result.”

A final user wrote: “I’m impressed with this blow dryer. It usually takes me an hour and a half to blow-dry my hair.” They explained: “With this blow dryer, I use the hairbrush attachment [and] it takes me 15 minutes.”

Take Lisa Rinna’s recommendation and snag the Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer while it’s on sale at Amazon.

