    Multiple Shark Attacks Reported in New York During 4th of July Week: 'A New Normal'

    At least five people were injured in what police have labeled "shark encounters" on Monday and Tuesday

    By
    Anna Lazarus Caplan
    Published on July 5, 2023 01:49PM EDT
    Fin of Great white shark breaking surface of sea
    Image courtesy of [Martin Barraud] / Getty Images.

    Authorities and beachgoers are on alert after a spate of shark attacks and sightings near Long Island, N.Y., occurred earlier this week.

    At least five incidents off the coast of New York were reported on Monday and Tuesday, according to NBC News. All of the victims survived the attacks, two of which were near Fire Island.

    In a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday, Suffolk County police said it would be increasing its shark patrols in the wake of the attacks. 

    The department said among the injured was a 15-year-old boy who was surfing when he was bitten by a shark on his left foot late Monday afternoon at Kismet Beach.

    In addition, two adults were bitten earlier that afternoon, Suffolk police said.

    “All three victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,” Suffolk County police said. 

    In response to what the department has labeled as "shark encounters" as well as incidents reported in other police jurisdictions, the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau and Aviation Section will increase patrols at the beaches and utilize drones, the department said.

    Meanwhile, in the waters off Robert Moses State Park in Babylon, N.Y., on Monday, a 15-year-old girl was bitten by an unknown source, Long Island State Parks Regional Director George Gorman told Newsday.

    "She didn't see what bit her, the lifeguards didn't know what bit her, the drone operator checked the area, we didn't see," Gorman said. "So we can't definitively say what bit her."

    On Tuesday, two other swimmers were attacked by sharks in the region, according to NPR.

    A 47-year-old man off Quogue Village Beach in the Hamptons was bitten on his right knee, Quogue police told the outlet. And near Fire Island Pines Beach, a 49-year-old man reported that his hand was bitten while swimming, per NPR.

    "There's millions of sharks in the Atlantic Ocean," Gorman told ABC New York affiliate WABC-TV. "We have more surveillance and more capabilities through drones than we have ever seen. So we don't know if that's a normal occurrence, but what we do know is that there is a new normal. The sharks are coming closer to shore because the bait fish and bucket fish have been expanding and they are closer to shore."

