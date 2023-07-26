This Cordless Shark Vacuum with ‘Amazing Suction’ Is Just $100 at Amazon Right Now

Vacuuming can be a daunting task. First, you have to mentally prepare to tackle floor to ceiling messes, then you have to actually do the muscle work to clean overhead, under furniture, and everywhere in between.

This Shark 2-in-1 Cordless and Handheld Vacuum Cleaner can lend a helping hand to any cleaning to-do list. Not only can it be used to suck up debris on a variety of floor types, it can also convert into a lightweight handheld device that makes cleaning things, like cushions, upholstery, and car interiors, so much easier. The best part? It’s on sale at Amazon right now.

The vacuum is equipped with two cyclonic cleaning modes that can handle smaller particles, like dust and dirt, to larger ones, like pet hair and food crumbs. It also has an extra large dustbin complete with a quick-release button that lets you dump suctioned-up messes directly into the garbage. Plus, pollutants are securely trapped in its washable fabric filter, providing an extra thorough clean for your living space.

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless and Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (Save $50)

In addition to its convertible design, the vacuum comes with two handy attachments: a crevice tool for hard-to-reach messes and a scrub brush for deeply embedded ones. And don’t fret if your utility closet is filled to the brim with cleaning gadgets — the vacuum comes with an upright docking station that’ll recharge the device while keeping it out of the way.

More than 1,800 Amazon shoppers have given the “powerful” and “lightweight” vacuum a perfect rating. One reviewer called it “great for kitty litter” and “easy to empty,” then wrote that it “works so much better on hard floors than traditional spin vacuums.”

Another shopper shared, “I was tired of dragging out the broom and dustpan. Trying to sweep up all the fine dirt was impossible. This vacuum easily snaps off the holder and is ready to go.” They continued, “[It] catches all the fine dirt and cat hair. It slides under furniture to get to those hard-to-reach places.”

A final user wrote, “[I] had dustbusters in several rooms but found it difficult to bend… This clever little vacuum sits upright in its stand, has amazing suction, and [the] floor attachment has great maneuverability.” They finished off by saying, “I replaced all my dustbusters.”

