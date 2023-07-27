Shareef O'Neal Says He 'Talked' to Bronny James After the USC Star's Cardiac Arrest to Offer Help

Shareef underwent open-heart surgery in 2018 after being diagnosed with a congenital heart defect

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 27, 2023 01:00PM EDT

Shareef O'Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, said he reached out to Bronny James after the USC Basketball star's cardiac arrest on Monday.

Speaking to Good Morning America on Thursday, O'Neal, 23, said he's "talked" to James, 18, and sent him a message offering his advice as LeBron James' eldest son continues his recovery.

"I just said, any questions you have, you can ask me because I can probably answer them for you," O'Neal, who underwent open-heart surgery in 2018, said during the segment.

O'Neal, who shares a unique bond with James as the sons of Lakers legends, was diagnosed with an anomalous coronary artery — a congenital heart defect that caused an artery to grow in the wrong place — at age 18.

A spokesperson for the James family confirmed to PEOPLE Tuesday morning that Bronny is now stable and out of the ICU, and on Thursday LeBron tweeted that "everyone doing great."

shareef O'neal says he spoke to bronny james after cardiac arrest

Ethan Miller/GettyHarry How/Getty

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Shaquille O'Neal (L) poses with his son Shareef O'Neal (R) at the Jordan Brand Future of Flight Showcase on January 25, 2018 in Studio City, California.
Cassy Athena/Getty

O'Neal, who was drafted by the Lakers and plays for their G-League team, opened up about his condition and undergoing surgery during a recent appearance on the Now For Later podcast earlier this week.

He shared that he's "still trying to" navigate the mental strain post-recovery, but hearing about other young athletes struggling with heart health takes him back to his own experience. "When the whole thing happened with Damar Hamlin, that just brought me back to 2018," Shareef said, referring to the Buffalo Bills player's cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 NFL game.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Damar Hamlin Sends Prayers to Bronny James Amid USC Star's Cardiac Arrest

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty; Christian Petersen/Getty 

Hamlin, 25, offered his support to James on social media after the incident. "Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well," Hamlin wrote, adding, "here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."

Related Articles
Shareef OâNeal Recalls Dad Shaquille's 'Best Advice' During His Grueling Recovery from 2018 Heart Transplant
Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Talks Undergoing Heart Surgery at Age 18 and 'Scary' Return to Basketball
Bryce, Bronny, LeBron James
LeBron James' Younger Son Bryce Posts Photo of Him with Bronny After His Brother's Cardiac Arrest
Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
LeBron James' Son Bronny, 18, Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
LeBron James Shares Update After Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest, Says 'Everyone Doing Great'
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 05: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon (CA) shoots a three-point basket in the first half against Glenbard West (IL) at Wintrust Arena on February 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
LeBron James’ Son Bronny Suffered Cardiac Arrest at 18 — What Young Athletes Should Know About Heart Health
Damar Hamlin speaks onstage at The 2023 ESPYS
Damar Hamlin Tears Up as He Honors First Responders Who Saved His Life at ESPYS: 'It's a Blessing'
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19 : LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 19, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images); PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Second-Generation Ballers: Rising NBA Stars Whose Parents Were Also Players 
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
LeBron James' Son: All About Bronny James and His Relationship With His NBA Star Father
Bronny James
LeBron James' Son Bronny Commits to USC: 'I'm Proud of Him,' Basketball Legend Says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin throws a pass following the announcement of the first program of his Chasing M's Foundation, the Chasing M's Foundation CPR Tour, Saturday, June 3, 2023
Damar Hamlin Practices for First Time Since On-Field Cardiac Arrest: 'An Amazing Story'
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James Is 'So Damn Happy and Proud' as Son Bronny Signs Letter of Intent for USC Basketball
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
Bronny James Will Wear No. 6 at USC — the Same Basketball Number as Father LeBron
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed Bills Hamlin Injury Football, Foxborough, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Damar Hamlin Reveals Cause of His Cardiac Arrest: 'Leading Cause of Death in Youth Athletes'
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin on His Recovery From Cardiac Arrest: 'Physically, I'm Getting Stronger' (Exclusive)
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Wins NFL's Adversity Award Months After Mid-Game Cardiac Arrest
Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) shoots a free throw during the first round game of the men's Pac-12 Tournament between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington State Cougars on March 11, 2020, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Dennis Rodman's Son D.J. to Join Bronny James at the University of Southern California