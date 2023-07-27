Shareef O'Neal Says He 'Talked' to Bronny James After the USC Star's Cardiac Arrest to Offer Help

Shareef O'Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, said he reached out to Bronny James after the USC Basketball star's cardiac arrest on Monday.

Speaking to Good Morning America on Thursday, O'Neal, 23, said he's "talked" to James, 18, and sent him a message offering his advice as LeBron James' eldest son continues his recovery.

"I just said, any questions you have, you can ask me because I can probably answer them for you," O'Neal, who underwent open-heart surgery in 2018, said during the segment.

O'Neal, who shares a unique bond with James as the sons of Lakers legends, was diagnosed with an anomalous coronary artery — a congenital heart defect that caused an artery to grow in the wrong place — at age 18.

A spokesperson for the James family confirmed to PEOPLE Tuesday morning that Bronny is now stable and out of the ICU, and on Thursday LeBron tweeted that "everyone doing great."

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

O'Neal, who was drafted by the Lakers and plays for their G-League team, opened up about his condition and undergoing surgery during a recent appearance on the Now For Later podcast earlier this week.

He shared that he's "still trying to" navigate the mental strain post-recovery, but hearing about other young athletes struggling with heart health takes him back to his own experience. "When the whole thing happened with Damar Hamlin, that just brought me back to 2018," Shareef said, referring to the Buffalo Bills player's cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 NFL game.

Hamlin, 25, offered his support to James on social media after the incident. "Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well," Hamlin wrote, adding, "here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."

