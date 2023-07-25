Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Talks Undergoing Heart Surgery at Age 18 and 'Scary' Return to Basketball

At 18, the G-League Ignite star was diagnosed with anomalous coronary artery — a congenital heart defect that caused an artery to grow in the wrong place

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 04:46PM EDT
Shareef OâNeal Recalls Dad Shaquille's 'Best Advice' During His Grueling Recovery from 2018 Heart Transplant
Shareef and Shaquille O'Neal. Photo:

Randy Belice/NBAE via GettyManny Hernandez/Getty

Shareef O'Neal said the best advice he's ever received from his dad, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, came during an emotional moment in the hospital as he recovered after undergoing open-heart surgery in 2018.

Appearing on the Now For Later podcast, Shareef, 23, said he was watching a college game with his dad when the 51-year-old retired athlete "just looked at me and was like, 'don't let anybody tell you that you can't do something.'"

At the time, Shareef, then 18, was recovering after undergoing open-heart surgery to treat his anomalous coronary artery diagnosis — a congenital heart defect that caused an artery to grow in the wrong place.

"It sounds really simple, but at that time, it was like, oh yeah, whatever I believe I can do, I can do it. So, you know, I kind of stuck with that mindset too," Shareef explained.

shaquile-shareef-oneal.jpg

The words of wisdom from his father were key in helping him navigate his transition into playing professionally, Shareef told the show's host, Eric Mika.

"I didn't have the best college degree," Shareef admitted. "It wasn't actually wasn't good at all. But, you know, I wanted to go pro. I wanted to try it. I feel like, as an adult, you gotta go through trials and errors. Like it didn't work, but keep trying something else."

Shareef said he's been advised "to stay in college" or "go overseas" by critics and analysts who doubted his ability to succeed in the NBA.

In 2022, he competed in NBA Summer League for the Los Angeles Lakers but was not offered a contract to stay with the team for the season. Instead, he signed a deal worth six figures with the league's developmental team, G-League Ignite.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Although Shareef's heart condition has thrown obstacles into his path to the NBA, his dad's advice helped him overcome self-doubt. “It's basic advice, but I feel like I kind of stick with that every day," Shareef added. "If I want to do something or if I believe I can do something, I'm going to try it."

Later in the podcast, Shareef commended his parents on how they handled the emotional challenges of his health scare. "I feel like both of my parents did a good job of letting me decide" his next steps after doctors cleared him to play basketball again. "Whatever I said, they were going to be on board with it."

What's more, Shaquille and Shaunie's strength was a major asset in Shareef's return to physical activity. "They never said they were scared for me to play because I think they knew that would scare me," he explained. "That’s something you don’t want to hear from your parents."

Shaquille O'Neal (L) poses with his son Shareef O'Neal (R) at the Jordan Brand Future of Flight Showcase on January 25, 2018 in Studio City, California.
Cassy Athena/Getty

Before his first workout post-medical clearance, Shareef recalled, "I was scared and I knew my mom knew I was scared. Right before I left, I gave her a big hug."

Playing competitively again was "a huge step" for Shareef post-recovery, and he remembered "the look on" his mother's face before the workout. "I couldn’t even imagine what her nerves were like that whole time," he said.

Shareef shared that he's "still trying to" navigate the mental strain post-recovery. "When the whole thing happened with Damar Hamlin, that just brought me back to 2018," Shareef said, referring to the Buffalo Bills player's cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 NFL game.

Shareef continued, "It’s crazy cause I can go so long without thinking about it, and then if one little thing reminds me of it, it just brings it all back. That’s something I'm still trying to work on."

Related Articles
G League Prospect, Shareef O'Neal poses for a portrait during the 2022 G League Elite Camp
Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Signs Six-Figure Contract with NBA G League Ignite
Trinity Rodman #6 of the United States
All About Trinity Rodman, the USWNT Star Making Her World Cup Debut in 2023
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19 : LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 19, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images); PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Second-Generation Ballers: Rising NBA Stars Whose Parents Were Also Players 
Comeback of the Year? Jamal Murray Talks 'Full Circle' Journey From Injury to NBA Champion (Exclusive)
Nuggets' Jamal Murray Reflects on 'Full Circle' Journey from ACL Tear to NBA Champion (Exclusive)
Shaquille O’Neal Jokingly Shares Picture of How His ‘New BBL Gone Look’
Shaquille O'Neal Jokingly Shares Picture of How His 'New BBL Gone Look' After Hip Surgery
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal Pays for a Family's Washer and Dryer at Home Depot in Heartwarming Video: 'Bless You'
Shaq in the hospital
Shaquille O'Neal Worries Fans with Photo from Hospital Bed — But Says He's Watching TNT
Shaquille O'Neal attends HBO Premiere For Four-Part Documentary "SHAQ" at Illuminarium on November 14, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Shaquille O'Neal Reassures Fans 'No Need to Worry' After Having Hip Surgery: 'Just Got Some BBL Work'
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal Hits the Gym a Week After Hip Surgery: 'Bout to Get My Game Back'
Nina Earl
Nina Westbrook on Having 'the Skills' to Deal with Criticism Towards Russell and Their Family (Exclusive)
Shaquille O'Neal attends the Turner Upfront 2017 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 17, 2017 in New York City.
Shaquille O'Neal Says Being a Father to '15 Children That I Call My Own' Helps Him Connect with Kids
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media after Round 3 Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals 2023
LeBron James Considering Retirement After Lakers Get Swept: 'Got to Think About It'
Shaunie O'Neal and Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal's Ex Shaunie Jokes She Pushes Him to Get a Girlfriend So He Stops FaceTiming Her
SANTA MONICA, CA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Host Shaquille O'Neal, Taahirah O'Neal, Me'arah O'Neal, Shaqir O'Neal, and Myles O'Neal attend the Third Annual Hall of Game Awards hosted by Cartoon Network at Barker Hangar on February 9, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. 23270_002_SK_0842.JPG (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage)
Everything to Know About Shaquille O'Neal's Family (He's a Dad of 6)
Mychal Thompson and Klay Thompson #11 of Team LeBron pose for a photo the 2019 NBA All-Star Game
All About Klay Thompson's Parents, Mychal and Julie Thompson
Shaquille O'Neal attends HBO Premiere For Four-Part Documentary "SHAQ" at Illuminarium on November 14, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Teen Needing Size 23 Shoes Gets Help from Shaquille O'Neal: 'I Was So Shocked'