Shaquille O'Neal Lets Kids Rescue Him from 'Drowning' in a Pool During Hawaii Vacation — Watch

The former NBA star was vacationing in Hawaii when he had some fun in his hotel's swimming pool with young travelers

By
Lindsay Kimble
Lindsay Kimble
Published on July 18, 2023 01:41PM EDT
Shaquille O'Neal Jokingly Shares Picture of How His New BBL Gone Look
Shaquille O'Neal. Photo:

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Shaquille O'Neal just got a helping hand from some vacationing children — and the sweet moment was caught on camera.

The 51-year-old retired NBA player was on vacation in Hawaii last weekend, and apparently used his free time on July 15 to entertain others. In a clip posted on TikTok by Daniel Chavez, O'Neal can be heard telling the gathered kids, "I'm drowning," before plopping into the water. The group then helps support a floating O'Neal. In a second video, O'Neal high-fived all the kids after the rescue mission.

According to tags on Chavez's social media, the videos were taken at a resort on the island of Kaua'i in Hawaii.

Chavez also posted a photo posing with O'Neal in the lobby of their hotel, and told fans in the comments of his original TikTok video that the former athlete "was actually so cool." He added in response to another TikTok commenter, "He's mad humble."

Chavez additionally posted a video talking about seeing O'Neal, and said the Inside the NBA host was at the hotel with his family. He filmed the video because he thought fans of the former athlete would "love to see this side of him." Chavez did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for further comment.

According to a promotional flyer, O'Neal was in Hawaii to perform as part of his tour as DJ Diesel, with a show scheduled for July 14 in Honolulu. Chavez also said he saw O'Neal perform at their shared hotel.

O'Neal is frequently in the news for his generosity, often lending a helping hand to fans in need. Back in April, O'Neal reached out to a 14-year-old who was struggling to find shoes to fit his size 23 feet. Rebecca Kilburn, the mother of the 6 feet, 10 inches tall Michigan teen named Eric Kliburn, wrote on Facebook that O'Neal and Reebok "reached out saying that they would like to help Eric be more comfortable while he is waiting for his custom shoes, and that they had a few pairs of 22s made for Shaq in their inventory that they would like to send to Eric."

