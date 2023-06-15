Shaquille O'Neal Pays for a Family's Washer and Dryer at Home Depot in Heartwarming Video: 'Bless You'

"I try to make every day a meaningful moment for a fan," the NBA legend told PEOPLE last summer

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 05:35PM EDT
Shaquille O'Neal
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty

Shaquille O'Neal turned a trip to Home Depot into a new music video and an opportunity to give back.

In a heartwarming moment captured on camera, O'Neal, 51, meets a woman and her mother who were excited enough to be posing for photos with the NBA legend inside Home Depot.

The woman told O'Neal she was at the store to buy a washing machine and dryer. "Okay, well I'm paying for it," O'Neal said in the video.

After the lucky fan explained to her mother what O'Neal had generously offered, both women excitedly thanked him. "Bless you," the woman's mother said to O'Neal.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

O'Neal, who releases music under the name DJ Diesel, came to home Depot to film a hilarious music video for his song "I Know I Got It," featuring Nitti.

"Shaq loves @HomeDepot and remember - Have a nice day and remember to just laugh," he wrote in the caption of his tweet.

The Laker legend's lyrics include nods to his 1992 draft selection by the Orlando Magic and legendary career in the NBA. "Got two retired jerseys in two different cities," he says in the song.

O'Neal also pays tribute to his late friend and teammate Kobe Bryant in the lyrics. "Can't believe my little brother Kobe gone/ thank you for the three-peat. If I talked about that pain, you wouldn't believe me."

Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Last August, the Inside the NBA analyst told PEOPLE that giving back to his fans, especially the young ones, when he meets them in stores is one of his favorite things to do. "I try to make every day a meaningful moment for a fan, and especially a kid," O'Neal said.

"My favorite thing to do is when I'm in Best Buy, Walmart, if I see a kid, get them something that I see he's looking at," O'Neal said before recalling specific recent examples. "Oh, like yesterday I saw a couple kids. I bought a couple bikes, a couple more scooters," he explained.

And on the off chance that anyone would reject a gift from the Hall of Famer, O'Neal said he always gets parental approval beforehand. "Well, first I always tell them to ask their parents if they're going to take things from strangers," he explained. "You don't want kids to get used to having a stranger come up and say, 'Hey, I got a whole lot of money. Can I buy you something?'"

Related Articles
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman at NBA Finals Game, UFC Star Denies Allegations
Aja Wilson, Joe Biden
WNBA's A'ja Wilson Calls Out Joe Biden's Tweet Congratulating Golden Knights — and Lack of Aces' White House Trip
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks
Pitcher Liam Hendriks Says 'Baseball Is the Thing that Helped Me Get Back' from Stage-IV Cancer
Trevor Bauer shows his new uniform of Yokohama DeNA BayStars during a photo session of the news conference Friday, March 24, 2023, in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
Pitcher Trevor Bauer Faces 4th Sex Assault Allegation, Allegedly Held Knife to Woman’s Throat
Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets poses for a portrait with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after winning Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals
Nuggets' Christian Braun Wins NBA Title a Year After Winning NCAA — and 3 High School Titles Before That!
Dion Stutts
U. Arkansas Football Recruit Dies in ATV Accident on Farm: 'He Had a Smile that Warmed Your Heart'
The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA - Alex Honnold
'Free Solo' Star Alex Honnold Is Training for Next Climb with Unconventional Sport: Thumb Wrestling (Exclusive)
Keaton Winn #67 of the San Francisco Giants pitching in his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on June 13, 2023
San Francisco Giants Pitcher Makes MLB Debut in 1st Time Ever at Big League Ballpark
Travis Kelce Gets "Redemption" With a Successful First Pitch
Travis Kelce Gets 'Redemption' With Successful 1st Pitch, But Says He Almost 'Slipped' and Went Viral Again
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor Says 'All Is Well' with Miami Heat Mascot After Hospitalization Following Mid-Game Bit
Pedro Martinez
Baseball Legend Pedro Martinez Recalls Red Sox Fans' 'Long Years of Suffering' at 'Bucky F---ing Dent' Premiere (Exclusive)
Brittney Griner (42) warms up before a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks
Police Report Sheds Light on ‘Aggressive’ Man Who Accosted Brittney Griner at Airport
snoop dogg
Snoop Dogg Loses Bid to Buy NHL's Ottawa Senators
Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis
Ex-NFL Star Peyton Hillis Recalls Saving Children from Rip Current: '100% a Miracle' Nobody Died
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with his daughter Ognjena after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Nikola Jokic’s Father Had to Convince His NBA Champion Son to Focus on Basketball Instead of Horse Racing
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 14: Former New York Jets Kicker Jim Turner (11) holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during halftime honoring the SuperBowl III Champion New York Jets during the National Football League Game between the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts on October 14, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Jim Turner, Former Denver Broncos Star Kicker Who Won Super Bowl with New York Jets, Dead at 82