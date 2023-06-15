Shaquille O'Neal turned a trip to Home Depot into a new music video and an opportunity to give back.

In a heartwarming moment captured on camera, O'Neal, 51, meets a woman and her mother who were excited enough to be posing for photos with the NBA legend inside Home Depot.

The woman told O'Neal she was at the store to buy a washing machine and dryer. "Okay, well I'm paying for it," O'Neal said in the video.

After the lucky fan explained to her mother what O'Neal had generously offered, both women excitedly thanked him. "Bless you," the woman's mother said to O'Neal.

O'Neal, who releases music under the name DJ Diesel, came to home Depot to film a hilarious music video for his song "I Know I Got It," featuring Nitti.

"Shaq loves @HomeDepot and remember - Have a nice day and remember to just laugh," he wrote in the caption of his tweet.



The Laker legend's lyrics include nods to his 1992 draft selection by the Orlando Magic and legendary career in the NBA. "Got two retired jerseys in two different cities," he says in the song.

O'Neal also pays tribute to his late friend and teammate Kobe Bryant in the lyrics. "Can't believe my little brother Kobe gone/ thank you for the three-peat. If I talked about that pain, you wouldn't believe me."

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Last August, the Inside the NBA analyst told PEOPLE that giving back to his fans, especially the young ones, when he meets them in stores is one of his favorite things to do. "I try to make every day a meaningful moment for a fan, and especially a kid," O'Neal said.

"My favorite thing to do is when I'm in Best Buy, Walmart, if I see a kid, get them something that I see he's looking at," O'Neal said before recalling specific recent examples. "Oh, like yesterday I saw a couple kids. I bought a couple bikes, a couple more scooters," he explained.

And on the off chance that anyone would reject a gift from the Hall of Famer, O'Neal said he always gets parental approval beforehand. "Well, first I always tell them to ask their parents if they're going to take things from strangers," he explained. "You don't want kids to get used to having a stranger come up and say, 'Hey, I got a whole lot of money. Can I buy you something?'"

