Shaquille O’Neal Teases Debut 'Dubstep Dad' Album as He Dons Mullet Wig

The NBA legend announced that his 10-track dubstep album drops on Aug. 18

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 03:16PM EDT
Shaquille ONeal Teases New Thotdaddy Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Photo:

SHAQUILLE O'NEAL/Instagram

Shaquille O'Neal announced the release date for his debut dubstep album in the silliest way possible on Wednesday.

The Inside the NBA host, 51, teased the debut album (released under his stage name DJ Diesel), and told his 31.9 million Instagram followers that the 10-track project titled Gorilla Warfare will be available on Aug. 18.

"It's here…. DIESEL’s debut album… 10 all new songs with some of my favorite artists on @monstercat," O'Neal wrote in the social media announcement.

In a separate post, he wrote, "that THOTDADDY ALBUM COMIN SOON featuring @iamelijaheverett and me."

O'Neal's internet-savvy descriptor for the album, "ThotDaddy," was originally used by the NBA legend in an Oct. 2022 post on Instagram.

"#THOTDADDYTHURSDAY STARTS TODAY," he wrote in the caption of a video of himself flexing in the gym at the time.

The four-time NBA champion shared that dubstep "is an escape" for him, adding, "it’s a genre of music that allows me to feel free."

O'Neal added that this project is "for the people" and "the community we all love so much," in the Wednesday announcement.

O'Neal and actor Elijah Everett got creative while teasing the album on social media. Both sporting mullet-style wigs, the duo shared fun videos of O'Neal singing and dancing while working on the project.

In May, O'Neal released his first rap song since the '90s in a collaboration with emerging hip-hop artist Blackway called "King Talk."

Produced by Koko, the song features a full verse from O'Neal. "Bow down and kiss the ring," he says on the track.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

O'Neal said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that he and Koko had been "sending beats back and forth for a minute." After he heard "King Talk" for the first time he knew he had "to jump on it."

"I've been waiting for the perfect moment for a collab with Blackway and this was it," he continued. "This is the type of record that gets me hyped like I'm walking out for Game 7 of the finals."

Related Articles
Jon Rahm
Golfer Jon Rahm's Big Request for PGA Tour Is to 'Have a Freaking Porta Potty on Every Hole'
Josh Sills
Eagles' Josh Sills Speaks Out After Being Acquitted of Rape and Kidnapping Charges: 'It's Been Very Daunting'
Alex Morgan of USA poses for a photo with her VISA Player of the Match award after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
Alex Morgan Says USWNT Loss ‘Hurts,' Emphasizes That Team 'Poured Everything into This World Cup'
Megan Rapinoe #15of the United States is introduced during a post game ceremony after an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park
Megan Rapinoe Says Goodbye to USWNT in Farewell Post After World Cup Loss: ‘It Has Been My Honor’
Anthony Edwards (1) of the Minnesota Timberwolves stands during a break in action in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets
NBA Fines Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards $50,000 for 'Recklessly Swinging' Chair
Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sidelines after being injured during the first half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)"nNo licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game
Former NFL Player Bashaud Breeland Arrested, Accused of Possessing Drugs, Guns and Stolen Vehicle: Report
Aaron Rodgers Nervously Introduces Himself to Liev Schreiber, Calls Him the Voice of God
Aaron Rodgers Excitedly Meets Liev Schreiber at Jets Training Camp: 'It's the Voice of God!'
Today, Republic FC announced Daâvian Kimbrough, a member of the clubâs youth development academy, has signed his first professional contract making him eligible to compete for the clubâs first team. In signing his first professional contract, Daâvian is the youngest professional athlete in American team sports history (13 years, 5 months, 13 days).
13-Year-Old Da'vian Kimbrough Becomes Youngest Pro Athlete in U.S. History: ‘A Remarkable Talent’
Magic Johnson Looks Back on a 'Beautiful Week' with Wife Cookie as the Couple Get Alone Time on Yacht Vacation
Magic Johnson Looks Back on a 'Beautiful Week' of Solo Time with Wife Cookie on Yacht Vacation
Caroline Wozniacki Tennis Montreal 08 08 23
Caroline Wozniacki Returns to Tennis with a Win: ‘3 Years, 8 Months, 2 Kids Later! We Are Back Baby!’
Image
Johnny Manziel Says He's 'Closing the Chapter' on Football: ‘I Have So Much Life Left to Live’ (Exclusive)
Usain Shows Support to Jamaican Team
Usain Bolt Honors Jamaican Women’s Soccer Team After Dream World Cup Run Ends: ‘You Made Us All Proud’
Steph Curry Hayley Williams
Watch Steph Curry Join Paramore's Hayley Williams on Stage to Sing 'Misery Business' and Wow the Crowd
Tom Brady and Kids on African Safari
Tom Brady Shares Photos from Africa Birthday Trip, Says It's 'Reminder That Life Is TRULY About Relationships'
Megan Rapinoe of The United States reacts to missing her penalty in the shoot-out during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand
Megan Rapinoe Explains Her Laugh After Missing Penalty Kick in USWNT's World Cup Loss: 'Like a Sick Joke'
Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates match point against Maria Sakkari of Greece during the womens singles final on Day 9 of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center on August 06, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Coco Gauff Is Letting Herself ‘Have Fun Playing Tennis’ and It Pays Off with Biggest Singles Title Win Yet