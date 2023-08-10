Shaquille O’Neal Teases Debut 'Dubstep Dad' Album as He Dons Mullet Wig

Shaquille O'Neal announced the release date for his debut dubstep album in the silliest way possible on Wednesday.

The Inside the NBA host, 51, teased the debut album (released under his stage name DJ Diesel), and told his 31.9 million Instagram followers that the 10-track project titled Gorilla Warfare will be available on Aug. 18.

"It's here…. DIESEL’s debut album… 10 all new songs with some of my favorite artists on @monstercat," O'Neal wrote in the social media announcement.

In a separate post, he wrote, "that THOTDADDY ALBUM COMIN SOON featuring @iamelijaheverett and me."

O'Neal's internet-savvy descriptor for the album, "ThotDaddy," was originally used by the NBA legend in an Oct. 2022 post on Instagram.

"#THOTDADDYTHURSDAY STARTS TODAY," he wrote in the caption of a video of himself flexing in the gym at the time.

The four-time NBA champion shared that dubstep "is an escape" for him, adding, "it’s a genre of music that allows me to feel free."

O'Neal added that this project is "for the people" and "the community we all love so much," in the Wednesday announcement.



O'Neal and actor Elijah Everett got creative while teasing the album on social media. Both sporting mullet-style wigs, the duo shared fun videos of O'Neal singing and dancing while working on the project.



In May, O'Neal released his first rap song since the '90s in a collaboration with emerging hip-hop artist Blackway called "King Talk."

Produced by Koko, the song features a full verse from O'Neal. "Bow down and kiss the ring," he says on the track.

O'Neal said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that he and Koko had been "sending beats back and forth for a minute." After he heard "King Talk" for the first time he knew he had "to jump on it."

"I've been waiting for the perfect moment for a collab with Blackway and this was it," he continued. "This is the type of record that gets me hyped like I'm walking out for Game 7 of the finals."



