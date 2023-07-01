Shaquil Barrett's Wife Jordanna Announces She's Pregnant After Death of Daughter Arrayah

Shaquil Barrett is going to be a dad again!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker's wife, Jordanna, shared the happy news in an Instagram post on Friday alongside a sweet message dedicated to their 2-year-old daughter Arrayah, who died after drowning in a pool in May.

"A few weeks after our sweet girls heaven day, Shaquil and I found out we were expecting," she began in the caption of the post that shared a photo of a positive pregnancy test alongside the text "Allanah Ray February 2024."

"I just know Arrayah had a special hand in picking this sweet girl to add to our family! 🌸🩷 we are so beyond blessed, so beyond grateful that God chose to give us another little girl!" she continued.

The couple is also parents to sons Braylon, 10, and Shaquil Jr., 11, as well as daughter Aaliyah, 8.

The expectant mom added that Arrayah will be "the best big sister angel to little miss Allanah" and ended the post by thanking Arrayah for giving her hope.

Jordanna Barrett/Instagram

"She has changed so many lives with the short 2 years she blessed this earth, and God works in such mysterious ways, but I will never ever doubt his plans for my life," she expressed. "Through the worst of the worst, he turns and uses ALL things for good."

Shaquil remembered their daughter in an Instagram post earlier in June where he wrote, "I miss you baby girl😘😘😘. I'm so glad we had the time that we had together and wish we had more. I love you forever you were everything and more for our family♥️♥️."



After news of Arrayah's tragic death was made public, the Buccaneers released an official statement on Twitter.

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all the members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna, and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time," the statement read. "While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."