Shaquil Barrett Shares Sweet Photos in Celebration of Son's 10th Birthday: 'Love You So Much'

The football player shares sons Shaquil Jr. and Braylon, as well as daughters Arrayah and Aaliyah, with wife Jordanna

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 30, 2023 02:15 PM
Shaquil Barrett son's Birthday;
Photo:

Shaquil Barrett/Instagram, Todd Rosenberg/NFL/AP Images

Shaquil Barrett is celebrating his younger son's birthday.

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, 30, celebrated son Braylon's 10th birthday with a sweet Instagram post. In the carousel of photos, Braylon goofs towards the camera, holds up a massive fish, poses with his dad and shows off some of his birthday gifts.

"Happy bday to my Bray Bray," Barrett captioned the series. "You so wild, fun and sweet. We love you so much and hope you had so much fun on your trip #10 #TGBTG."

The athlete shares sons Braylon and Shaquil Jr., 11, as well as daughter Aaliyah, 8, with wife Jordanna. The couple's 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, tragically died after drowning in a pool at the couple's Tampa Bay residence on April 30.

After authorities arrived, Arrayah was brought to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead despite lifesaving measures, according to a statement from the Tampa Police Department obtained by PEOPLE.

In early May, Barrett shared a video on his Instagram showing him and his late daughter blowing kisses at the camera as he tells her to say "I love you."

"I miss you sooo much baby girl. I love you please watch over us 😘😘#TGBTG," he captioned the heart-wrenching post.

"We love you forever and ever babygirl💕 until we meet again my baby," wrote wife Jordanna in the comments.

Several of Barrett's teammates also commented on the video, including former teammate Tom Brady, who wrote, "🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️ Love you ❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻."

The week prior, Jordanna shared a post on Instagram about the tragic news, thanking everyone who had reached out to the family during this unimaginable time.

"Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers. Our world will never be the same," the bereaved mother wrote.

"Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much, my baby. I am so, so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada," she continued. "We love you forever and ever and always. I can't wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I wish we had more time. I love you."

