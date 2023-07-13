Shaquil Barrett Gets Memorial Tattoo for Late Daughter Arrayah Four Months After Her Drowning Death

Shaquil Barrett is honoring his late daughter in a very special way.

On Monday, pregnant wife Jordanna shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her husband, the 30-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, showcasing his new forearm tattoo in honor of their 2-year-old daughter Arrayah, who died after drowning in a pool at the family home in late April.

"@officialtattoored absolutely knocked this out of the park! Looks incredible. Shaquil's new tattoo for our sweet princess🩷🩷🩷," she captioned the portrait tattoo of the toddler.

In May, Jordanna, 30, shared her own tattoo dedicated to Arrayah. Jordanna's tattoo on her inner wrist features the name of their youngest child, Arrayah Sunshine, along with a pair of angel wings and a halo, all in black ink.

"I miss you so much my girl. My heart is so shattered," Jordanna also wrote on her Instagram Story.

Earlier this month, the couple announced that they're expecting a baby girl.

"A few weeks after our sweet girls heaven day, Shaquil and I found out we were expecting," Jordanna began in the caption of the post that shared a photo of a positive pregnancy test alongside the text "Allanah Ray February 2024."

"I just know Arrayah had a special hand in picking this sweet girl to add to our family! 🌸🩷 we are so beyond blessed, so beyond grateful that God chose to give us another little girl!" she continued.

The couple is also parents to sons Braylon, 10, and Shaquil Jr., 11, as well as daughter Aaliyah, 8.