Shaquil Barrett Gets Memorial Tattoo for Late Daughter Arrayah Four Months After Her Drowning Death

Shaquil Barrett's latest tattoo honors his toddler as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker prepares for another NFL season and another baby on the way

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 11:15AM EDT
Shaquil Barrett daughter
Photo: Shaquil Barrett/Instagra

Shaquil Barrett is honoring his late daughter in a very special way.

On Monday, pregnant wife Jordanna shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her husband, the 30-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, showcasing his new forearm tattoo in honor of their 2-year-old daughter Arrayah, who died after drowning in a pool at the family home in late April.

"@officialtattoored absolutely knocked this out of the park! Looks incredible. Shaquil's new tattoo for our sweet princess🩷🩷🩷," she captioned the portrait tattoo of the toddler.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

In May, Jordanna, 30, shared her own tattoo dedicated to Arrayah. Jordanna's tattoo on her inner wrist features the name of their youngest child, Arrayah Sunshine, along with a pair of angel wings and a halo, all in black ink.

"I miss you so much my girl. My heart is so shattered," Jordanna also wrote on her Instagram Story.

Earlier this month, the couple announced that they're expecting a baby girl.

"A few weeks after our sweet girls heaven day, Shaquil and I found out we were expecting," Jordanna began in the caption of the post that shared a photo of a positive pregnancy test alongside the text "Allanah Ray February 2024."

"I just know Arrayah had a special hand in picking this sweet girl to add to our family! 🌸🩷 we are so beyond blessed, so beyond grateful that God chose to give us another little girl!" she continued.

The couple is also parents to sons Braylon, 10, and Shaquil Jr., 11, as well as daughter Aaliyah, 8.

Related Articles
Brie Bella attends Brie and Nikki Bella's live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast
Brie Bella Says Raising a Toddler is Tougher Than Wrestling: ‘There's No 1, 2, 3, Tap’ (Exclusive)
naomi osaka nursery
Naomi Osaka Shares First Look at Baby Daughter Shai's 'Peaceful and Serene' Nursery (Exclusive)
Tiffany Chen recently gave birth to her first child with partner Robert De Niro. Tomorrow, she reveals a postpartum complication to co-host Gayle King
Tiffany Chen Reveals She Lost 'All Facial Functions' After Welcoming Baby with Robert De Niro
kourtney kardashian bump
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Bump in Pink One-Piece While on Vacation: 'Aloha'
Pregnant Serena Williams Enjoys Italian Cooking Class with Daughter Olympia: 'We Know How to Focus'
Pregnant Serena Williams Enjoys Italian Cooking Class with Daughter Olympia: 'We Know How to Focus'
Khloe Kardashian, Dream Good American
Khloé Kardashian Shares Photo of Niece 'Dreamy Dream' as She Helps Out at Good American Store
Clare Crawley Is Pregnant! 'The Bachelorette' Alum Expecting First Baby with Husband Ryan Dawkins
'The Bachelorette' 's Clare Crawley Expecting First Baby with Husband Ryan Dawkins: 'Miracles Happen'
Naomi Osaka and YBN Cordae attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards at Staples Center on December 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Naomi Osaka's Boyfriend Cordae Reveals Baby Daughter's Name While Performing
Alex Morgan with her daughter Charlie and Husband Servando Carrasco
Alex Morgan Says Being a Mom Has Actually Upped Her Soccer Game — Here's Why (Exclusive)
Milania Giudice Used Nutritionist to Help Lose 40 lbs. After Mom and Sisters 'Jabs' About Her Weight https://www.instagram.com/p/CkJ6uAbJkE9/
Milania Giudice Used Nutritionist to Help Lose 40 Lbs. After Mom and Sisters' 'Jabs' About Her Weight
US actor Matt Damon (C) poses with his daughters Isabella Damon, Gia Zavala Damon and Stella Damon upon their arrival for the "Premiere" of the movie "Oppenheimer" at the Grand Rex cinema in Paris on July 11, 2023
Matt Damon Makes Rare Appearance with His Daughters at 'Oppenheimer' Premiere
walker hayes taylor swift song
Walker Hayes Sings Song About Daughter Falling Asleep at 'Way Too Expensive' Taylor Swift Concert
chris hemsworth kids vacation
Chris Hemsworth Shares Rare Photos with Twin Sons While on Family Vacation in Spain
Kaley Cuoco and husband
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Cuddle Up with 3-Month-Old Daughter Matilda in Adorable New Photo
Cardi B Kulture birthday
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Poses with Pink $25K Birkin Bag on 5th Birthday: 'My Pretty Princess'
Kate Hudson wishes son Bing Happy Birthday
Kate Hudson Celebrates Son Bing's 12th Birthday with Rock 'n' Roll Tribute: 'My Drummer Baby'