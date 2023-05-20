Droves of Amazon Shoppers Are Buying These High-Waisted Shapewear Shorts That Leave Them ‘Snatched’

“I was shocked to put these on and still see results”

By Amy Schulman
Published on May 20, 2023 06:00 AM

Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

While body confidence is certainly something that comes from inside you, a little cinching and smoothing from magical shapewear is hardly a bad thing. 

In fact, if you’re looking for an affordable garment that’s designed to snatch your assets, look to the Shapermint High-Waisted Body Shorts, which are currently on sale at Amazon. The high-waisted shorts are woven from a mix of nylon and spandex, so they’re super stretchy, supportive, and comfortable. Just slip the shorts on underneath your garment — such as a midi skirt, tight jeans, or a wedding dress — and watch as it works its magic, smoothing and snatching with ease. 

According to the brand, the shapewear shorts are super lightweight and breathable, so they’re the perfect pick for summer weather. Plus, it offers waist, thigh, and back coverage. Shoppers can choose from a handful of neutral colors, like black and sand, all of which are available in sizes small through 4XL plus. To find the most accurate size for you, consult Shapermint’s size chart, which compares pant sizes to the brand’s shapewear size (for instance, pant sizes eight through 14 would equal a medium/large). 

Shapermint high Waisted Body Shaper Shorts

Amazon

Buy It! Shapermint High-Waisted Body Shorts in Chocolate, $24.99–$27.99 (orig. $40); amazon.com

A whopping 18,900 Amazon shoppers have given the shapewear shorts a five-star rating, and it’s even picked up a bestseller status. Users say the shapewear is “very smoothing” under clothes and leaves you absolutely “snatched.” One shopper wrote, “It really did stretch to fit, and once it was on it was so comfortable I could hardly believe it,” then added: “I wore it for about seven hours and it wasn't binding or uncomfortable the whole time.”

Another customer enthused, “Who would have thought shapewear could be comfy? I was shocked to put these on and still see results.” They finished off by adding, “Will definitely get this brand in the future.” 

Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts

Amazon

Buy It! Shapermint High-Waisted Body Shorts in Beige, $27.99–$28.19 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to get the Shapermint High-Waisted Body Shorts while they’re on sale. 

