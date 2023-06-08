Entertainment TV Shantel VanSanten Confirms She and Ex Victor Webster Are in Mediation amid Ongoing Divorce The Hallmark star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of her split from Victor Webster, who she married in 2021 By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 8, 2023 04:50 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Shantel VanSanten/instagram Shantel VanSanten is responding to her husband Victor Webster’s request for divorce. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the One Tree Hill alum, 37, requested the dissolution of marriage after less than two years of marriage and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the Hallmark couple’s split. The filing stated the pair “are in mediation and any issues regarding spousal support will be determined” through that process. Shantel VanSanten/Instagram Victor Webster Files for Divorce from Wife Shantel VanSanten After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage Webster, 50, filed for divorce from VanSanten in January and listed their date of separation as the 10th of that month, which she also noted in her court filing. The divorce came close to a year and a half after the pair enjoyed a trio of wedding celebrations in 2021, beginning with an intimate and impromptu civil ceremony outside the Pasadena City Hall in California on Aug. 9 — her grandparents' wedding date, according to Brides. The second celebration took place in October in Napa, California, and the third in her hometown of Luverne, Minnesota so her elderly family could attend. Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2023 VanSanten and Webster got engaged in February 2020. Before that, they dated for four years after first meeting on the set of the Hallmark movie Love Blossoms in 2017. "It was the most perfect, wonderful day of my entire life," VanSanten told PEOPLE at the time of Webster's proposal. "And I can't wait to marry my best friend." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "Relationships aren't easy — you have to fight for it, you have to work at it," the For All Mankind star added. "We've done that and we've put in the work and now feel settled. I'm excited that we get to begin forever together."