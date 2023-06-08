Shantel VanSanten Confirms She and Ex Victor Webster Are in Mediation amid Ongoing Divorce

The Hallmark star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of her split from Victor Webster, who she married in 2021

Published on June 8, 2023 04:50 PM
Photo: Shantel VanSanten/instagram

Shantel VanSanten is responding to her husband Victor Webster’s request for divorce.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the One Tree Hill alum, 37, requested the dissolution of marriage after less than two years of marriage and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the Hallmark couple’s split.

The filing stated the pair “are in mediation and any issues regarding spousal support will be determined” through that process.

Shantel VanSanten
Shantel VanSanten/Instagram

Webster, 50, filed for divorce from VanSanten in January and listed their date of separation as the 10th of that month, which she also noted in her court filing.

The divorce came close to a year and a half after the pair enjoyed a trio of wedding celebrations in 2021, beginning with an intimate and impromptu civil ceremony outside the Pasadena City Hall in California on Aug. 9 — her grandparents' wedding date, according to Brides.

The second celebration took place in October in Napa, California, and the third in her hometown of Luverne, Minnesota so her elderly family could attend.

VanSanten and Webster got engaged in February 2020. Before that, they dated for four years after first meeting on the set of the Hallmark movie Love Blossoms in 2017.

"It was the most perfect, wonderful day of my entire life," VanSanten told PEOPLE at the time of Webster's proposal. "And I can't wait to marry my best friend."

"Relationships aren't easy — you have to fight for it, you have to work at it," the For All Mankind star added. "We've done that and we've put in the work and now feel settled. I'm excited that we get to begin forever together."

