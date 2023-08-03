Shannon Storms Beador Denies Being 'Kicked Out' of a Bar After Shouting 'Argument' with Ex's Daughter

Shannon Storms Beador is setting the record straight.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Real Housewives of Orange County star addressed reports that she was involved in a screaming match with ex John Janssen’s daughter last week.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have a positive relationship with John’s daughter as happens often in blended families,” she explained. “We had an argument, there was an argument.”

The 59-year-old Bravolebrity shared that she and Janssen, 59, still “spend time together” despite their breakup back in November 2022. Beador added that the former couple take their relationship “one day at a time” and often “have fun when we do things together.”

After Page Six reported she was escorted out of the bar, she denied claims she was “removed” from the premises, though she admitted there was “screaming.”

“The lights were up [and] they were saying, ‘Everybody wrap it up,'” Beador said, explaining that the establishment was nearing closing time. “I wasn’t kicked out, but I asked security to help me with my Uber. That was it. … I absolutely was not kicked out.”

Back in January, the reality star told PEOPLE that she felt “blindsided” when Janssen decided to call it quits after dating for more than three years.

According to Beador, the former businessman pulled the plug on their relationship a week after filming for season 17 Real Housewives of Orange County concluded.

"All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming," Beador shared, looking back at what led to the split. "We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating."

"I've never loved anyone more in my life," Beador said of Janssen. "I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I wanted it to work out. I've never loved anyone like I've loved John. But clearly, he didn't feel the same way."

On last week’s episode of the Bravo show, Beador pleaded with producers to keep her relationship private when her costar Tamra Judge revealed that Heather Dubrow had been sharing private details about the couple.

“I am not going to air a relationship,” she said to producers. “That’s going to destroy us … so if they’re going to start talking about my relationship, that’s not OK.”

“I’m done. This is going to destroy everything, we’re done! My relationship is over if this is on the air,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.