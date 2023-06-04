'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Reunites with Ex-Husband David: 'Never Know Who You're Going to Run Into'

The pair — who share daughters Sophie, Stella and Adeline — filed for divorce in December 2017 after 17 years of marriage

By
Published on June 4, 2023 04:47 PM
Shannon Beador
Photo:

Shannon Beador/Instagram

It looks like the O.C. is a small world after all!

Shannon Beador bumped into a familiar face while out at The Quiet Woman restaurant and bar Saturday night — her ex-husband David Beador.

“You never know who you are going to run into at the @thequietwomancdm 😳,” The Real Housewives of Orange County star captioned her Instagram selfie with her ex.

Shannon’s RHOC costars also commented on their reunion, including Tamra Judge who jokingly wrote, “I guess I left too soon 😳.”

“Awe your girls will be happy 🔥,” Vicki Gunvalson said, referring to the pair’s three daughters: Sophie, 21, and twins Stella and Adeline, 18.

“What a night 💋,” commented Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran Taylor Armstrong — who is making history as the first Housewife to move franchises.

After separating in September 2017, Shannon, 59, filed for divorce from David, 58, three months later following 17 years of marriage.

Shannon Beador Promises the Return of 'Fun Shannon' and Dancing on Tables Post-Divorce

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” Shannon exclusively told PEOPLE ahead of revealing the news to her RHOC costars while filming the season 12 reunion in October 2017.

“I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties,” she continued. “You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 premieres June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. 

Related Articles
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19050 -- Pictured: Shannon Beador -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Says She Was 'Not Surprised' by Ex-Husband David Beador's Divorce Drama
David Beador Lesley Beador
'RHOC' Alum David Beador Withdrawing Divorce Filing from Wife Lesley Beador, She Says
David Beador Lesley Beador
'RHOC' Alum David Beador Files for Divorce from Wife Lesley Beador After 23 Months of Marriage
David Beador Lesley Beador
David Beador's Wife Lesley Now Says She's Filing for Divorce After Claiming He Filed a Dismissal
Tamra Judge
Watch Tamra Judge's Brash, Expletive-Filled Return to 'RHOC': 'Careful What You Wish for' (Exclusive)
Heather Dubrow arrives for the 48th annual Gracie Awards
Heather Dubrow Teases 'Very Difficult' Season of ‘RHOC’: ‘Friendship Runs Deep — and So Do Feuds’ (Exclusive)
tamra judge
Tamra Judge Returns in 'Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 17 Trailer: 'I'm Back, Bitches'
Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen
Vicki Gunvalson Claims 'Narcissist' John Janssen Used Ex Shannon Beador Based on Timing of Breakup
Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen
Shannon Beador 'Blindsided' as Boyfriend John Janssen Ends Their Romance, 3½ Years Into Dating
tamra judge and Shannon Beador
'RHOC's' Tamra Judge Tells Ex-Best Friend Shannon Beador to 'STFU' Amid Feud :'You Victim-Liar'
Taylor Armstrong
Taylor Armstrong Joins 'Real Housewives of Orange County,' Becoming First Housewife to Move Franchises
David Beador, Lesley Beador
David Beador Officially Files to Dismiss Divorce amid Marital Troubles with Wife Lesley Beador
Taylor Armstrong, Tamra Judge
Tamra Judge Celebrates Taylor Armstrong's 'Real Housewives' Return: 'Double the Trouble Coming'
tamra judge
Tamra Judge Confirms Return to' Real Housewives of Orange County' for Season 17
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfUq-RjPIOG/?hl=en shannonbeador Verified My girl is officially 21! ❤️ We had a spectacular dinner at one of Sophie’s favorite restaurants @taolasvegas with the most amazing food and a giant fortune cookie! 🥠 More food pics in my story! ❤️ Edited · 2h
'RHOC' 's Shannon Beador Celebrates Daughter Sophie's 21st Birthday with Extravagant Vegas Getaway
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce1zIQgPfuB/ shannonbeador Verified Happy Happy 18th Birthday to my adult twins Stella and Adeline! ❤️❤️ I am so proud of the young women you have become and I am beyond blessed to have you both in my life! May all of your dreams come true in the coming year!!! And a special thank you to @elizabethlynvargas for hosting us at her gorgeous La Quinta home!!! 🥰
Shannon Beador Says She's 'So Proud' of Her Twins as She Wishes Them a Happy 18th Birthday