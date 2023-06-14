Shannen Doherty Shares Video Prior to Having Tumor Removed from Her Head: 'This Is What Cancer Can Look Like'

“I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified,” said the 'Charmed' alum, who was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in February 2020

Vanessa Etienne
Published on June 14, 2023
Shannen Doherty is continuing to be transparent with her followers about her recent health battles.

On Wednesday, the actress — who was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in February 2020 — shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram before having surgery to remove a tumor in her head.

“January 16, 2023. Surgery. I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified,” the 52-year-old wrote in the caption. “The fear was overwhelming to me.” 

“Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore,” she continued. “This is what cancer can look like.”

Last week, the Hot Seat actress announced on Instagram that a CT scan performed on January 5 showed that she had brain metastases. The condition occurs when cancer cells spread from their original site to the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic

"January 12, the first round of radiation took place," Doherty explained alongside an Instagram video of her receiving radiation therapy. "My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life."

"I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr. Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai," she continued. "But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."

Doherty previously gave an update on her health at a Charmed panel alongside Rose McGowan, Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory, and Drew Fuller, moderated by PEOPLE's Breanne L. Heldman at 90s Con in March.

When asked how she was feeling, Doherty replied, "I'm feeling great, thank you! … This crowd is amazing!"

Shannen Doherty
Shannen Doherty on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2021. Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Since first being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and announcing that the disease had returned after remission in 2017, Doherty has often provided updates about her treatment.

"Is it all pretty? NO but it's truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like," she wrote on Instagram in October 2021. "I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you."

