Shannen Doherty Enjoys Italian Getaway Amid Cancer Struggle

Shannen Doherty jetted off to Italy's Amalfi Coast for a vacation as she continues undergoing treatment for Stage 4 breast cancer.

The actress, 52, was spotted in the fishing village of Nerano, Italy, Sunday, dining al fresco with friends at an eatery.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star wore a black tank top and a long, brick-colored skirt. Doherty smiled at her companions as she carried a beverage in one hand and her phone in the other, capping off her breezy look with an oversized straw hat.

The actress, who has been public about her treatments and diagnoses, recently shared that she had a tumor removed from her head after a CT scan determined that she had brain metastases.

The condition occurs when cancer cells spread from their original site to the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Doherty then shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram before having surgery to remove the tumor in her head. She previously posted a video as she underwent radiation.

"January 12, the first round of radiation took place," Doherty explained, alongside an Instagram video of her receiving radiation therapy. "My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life."

Before undergoing surgery, Doherty posted, “I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her.

"Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore," she continued. “This is what cancer can look like.”

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 but went into remission in 2017. However, in 2020 she announced that it had returned.



Shannen Doherty enjoys a "date night" with friend Chris Cortazzo. Shannen Doherty Instagram

“Our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis," she told Good Morning America at the time. "We still have some living to do.”

Doherty, who recently split from husband Kurt Iswarienko after 11 years, is looking forward. She shared a photo while on a "date night" with her friend, realtor Chris Cortazzo, adding the cheeky hashtag, "#hubbygoals."