Shannen Doherty Celebrates ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Costar Brian Austin Green on His Milestone 50th Birthday

"Happy birthday B," Doherty wrote in a sweet Instagram post

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 03:15PM EDT
Brian Austin Green & Shannen Doherty
Brian Austin Green & Shannen Doherty. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty

Brenda Walsh and David Silver are still pals!

On Sunday, Shannen Doherty, 52, celebrated her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green’s 50th birthday with a sweet Instagram post. She shared a couple of photos of the two of them enjoying the warm weather and hanging out with friends by the pool. They were also joined by their costar Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on the teen drama.

“Happy birthday B,” she wrote. “I love you @brianaustingreen.” 

Shannen Doherty Celebrates âBeverly Hills 90210â Costar Brian Austin Green on His Milestone 50th Birthday
Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering celebrate Green's 50th birthday.

Shannen Doherty/Instagram

The two starred alongside each other on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 up until 1994, when Doherty’s character exited the show due to alleged on-set issues. Green remained on the series through 2000.

Both stars also appeared on Fox’s 2019 comedy-drama BH90210, in which they played exaggerated versions of themselves trying to launch a reboot of the beloved series. The first episode of the series was dedicated to original cast member Luke Perry (Dylan McKay), who died of a stroke in March of that year. The show was canceled after just one season. 

Doherty and Green have remained close friends over the years, and she’s credited him for helping her through her ongoing battle with breast cancer. The actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. In 2017, she announced that she was in remission. However, she revealed in 2020 that her cancer had returned as stage four. 

Shannen Doherty
Shannen Doherty at the Television Critics Association. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Doherty told Good Morning America in 2020 that Green got her through filming BH90210 after her diagnosis.

“I had moments of great anxiety where I thought, ‘I can’t really do this,’ and Brian was the one person of that group of people that knew, that I told pretty quickly,” she shared.

In June, Doherty revealed that the cancer had spread to her brain. She shared a video of her undergoing radiation therapy on Instagram. “My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life,” she wrote in the caption. “I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

Shannen Doherty Celebrates âBeverly Hills 90210â Costar Brian Austin Green on His Milestone 50th Birthday
Jason Priestley Shannen Doherty and Brian Austin Green on "Beverly Hills 90210".

Everett

Beverly Hills, 90210 aired on Fox from October 1990 to May 2020, spanning for 10 seasons. The teen drama tackled issues like teenage pregnancy, alcoholism, drug abuse, eating disorders, suicide and date rape. It was followed by spinoffs Melrose Place and 90210

Beverly Hills, 90210 is streaming now on Hulu and Paramount+.

