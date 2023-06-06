Shannen Doherty Reveals She's Undergone Radiation Therapy: 'My Fear is Obvious'

Shannen Doherty is sharing an update on her health.

After revealing that she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in February 2020, the actress, 52, announced on Tuesday that a CT scan performed on January 5 showed that she had brain metastases. The condition occurs when cancer cells spread from their original site to the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"January 12, the first round of radiation took place," she explained alongside an Instagram video of her receiving radiation therapy. "My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life."

"I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr. Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai," she continued. "But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."

Doherty's revelation comes after the Charmed alum shared an Instagram video on June 5 of herself getting fitted for the mask she wore while receiving treatment with the caption, "January 9, 2023."

Doherty previously gave an update on her health at a Charmed panel alongside Rose McGowan, Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory, and Drew Fuller, moderated by PEOPLE's Breanne L. Heldman at 90s Con in March.

When asked how she was feeling, Doherty replied, "I'm feeling great, thank you! … This crowd is amazing!"

Vivien Killilea/WireImage

Since first being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and announcing that the disease had returned after remission in 2017, Doherty has often provided updates about her treatment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Is it all pretty? NO but it's truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like," she wrote on Instagram in October 2021. "I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you."