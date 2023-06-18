Shanna Moakler Says She's Known Ex Travis Barker Is Expecting a Baby with Kourtney Kardashian 'for Weeks'

Shanna Moakler says she knew that her ex Travis Barker is expecting a baby with Kourtney Kardashian for some time now.

Earlier this week, Kardashian, 44, revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Barker, 47, with a handwritten sign held up during the drummer’s Los Angeles concert with band Blink-182.

Under a new Instagram post, Moakler, 48, said that she knew Kardashian was pregnant even before The Kardashians star went public with the information.

"I've known for weeks this is not new news to me ❤️," Moakler replied to a fan who asked her opinion on the pregnancy.

The revelation came under a selfie captioned "This too shall pass.... ❤️⚓️👸🏼," which Moakler revealed in the comments section of her post was about her parents.



Shanna Moakler reveals she knew about Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In the clip from the moment she announced her pregnancy news, Kardashian smiled and jumped up and down in the crowd at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium, as her sign read: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

The sweet clip continued with Barker looking shocked as a bandmate exclaimed, "Someone's having a baby" — before Barker embraced Kardashian in the crowd.

The sign was a nod to the music video for Blink-182's 1999 hit "All The Small Things," where a fan can be seen holding the same sign.

Kardashian and Barker are parents to six children between them. The Lemme founder shares Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker has three children with Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Getty

Plenty of loved ones have already expressed their excitement about the new baby, including Barker's daughter Alabama and Kardashian's sisters Kim and Khloé.

“Congrats!! We’re having a Kravis baby!” Kim, 42, wrote in an Instagram Story post on Saturday.

“Congratulations, my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!!” Khloé, 38, wrote over the video of Kourtney with her sign. “I love you and baby soooooo much."

As for Alabama, the teen posted her own Instagram Story on Saturday, captioning it "Baby #7."